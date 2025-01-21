Preview: Senators at Rangers, January 21, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The second of three meetings between the two teams this season, the Senators will be looking for their third straight win.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game hot off their second straight win, which came on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Forward Zack Ostapchuk scored his first career NHL goal while defenceman Artem Zub won the game with his second goal of the year. Anton Forsberg was stellar in net, saving 25 of the 26 shots he faced for a .962% save percentage.

The Senators and Rangers met once this year on November 1, which saw the Senators fall by a score of 2-1. Adam Gaudette scored the lone goal for the Senators, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin was the difference maker as he stopped 40 of Ottawa’s 41 shots to give New York the win.

New York comes into tonight having dropped their last game against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday by a score of 5-4 in overtime. Despite their recent loss, the Rangers have been heating up as of late, having won their past 4 of 6. Tonight’s game will be a good test for the Senators, who have been on a roll as well.