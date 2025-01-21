Preview: Senators at Rangers, January 21, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v NYR preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are at Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Rangers tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. The second of three meetings between the two teams this season, the Senators will be looking for their third straight win.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game hot off their second straight win, which came on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Forward Zack Ostapchuk scored his first career NHL goal while defenceman Artem Zub won the game with his second goal of the year. Anton Forsberg was stellar in net, saving 25 of the 26 shots he faced for a .962% save percentage.

The Senators and Rangers met once this year on November 1, which saw the Senators fall by a score of 2-1. Adam Gaudette scored the lone goal for the Senators, while goaltender Igor Shesterkin was the difference maker as he stopped 40 of Ottawa’s 41 shots to give New York the win.

New York comes into tonight having dropped their last game against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday by a score of 5-4 in overtime. Despite their recent loss, the Rangers have been heating up as of late, having won their past 4 of 6. Tonight’s game will be a good test for the Senators, who have been on a roll as well.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Win Second Straight with 2-1 Victory Over Devils

Preview: Senators at Devils, January 19, 2025

Senators Grab Crucial Two Points in Win Over Bruins

Preview: Bruins at Senators, January 18, 2025

Sens Set-up: Saturday Matinee vs Boston Bruins

Hockey Talks Night Presented by Bell Let's Talk a Great Success

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Grab Point, Fall to Capitals in Close Game

Preview: Capitals at Senators, January 16, 2025

Sens Set-up: Hockey Talks vs Washington Capitals

Senators Win Third Straight as Meriläinen Shuts Out Islanders

Steve Staios Mid-Season Update

Preview: Senators at Islanders, January 14, 2025

Senators Win Second Straight With Victory Over Stars

Preview: Stars at Senators, January 12, 2025

Meriläinen, Senators shut out Penguins

Sens Set-up: Sunday Matchup vs Dallas Stars

Preview: Senators at Penguins, January 11, 2024