Preview: Senators at Flames, December 19, 2024

It’s gameday for the Ottawa Senators who are in Calgary to take on the Calgary Flames for the second and final time this season, tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v CGY preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s gameday for the Ottawa Senators who are in Calgary to take on the Calgary Flames for the second and final time this season, tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. A win tonight would extend the Senators’ streak to five in a row.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators come into tonight’s game red hot, having won their past four games in a row. In that four-game span, the team has allowed just three goals, in large part thanks to the help of goaltender Linus Ullmark.

During the Senators’ four-game winning streak, the Swedish goaltender has recorded two shutouts. Additionally, Ullmark is on a winning streak of his own, having won his past six straight starts. The NHL named Ullmark its third star of the week on Monday in recognition of his impressive performance.

Most recently, Ullmark helped propel the Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Ullmark turned away all 30 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season and second in just three games. Forwards Noah Gregor, Tim Stützle, and Shane Pinto all scored for the Senators.

Tonight is the second and final time the Senators and Flames will face off this season. Their first meeting, on November 25 in Ottawa, saw the Senators win by a score of 4-3. Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk, and Adam Gaudette all scored for the Senators, alongside Cole Reinhardt who recorded his first career NHL goal.

Speaking of Reinhardt, the Senators made one roster move this morning when they recalled the forward from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville. In five NHL games with the Senators this season, Reinhardt has tallied one assist alongside his goal. In 13 games with Belleville this season, Reinhardt has averaged over a point per game, tallying six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

The Flames enter tonight’s game following a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in overtime on Tuesday and will be motivated to get back in the win column. The Senators will be looking to sweep their two-game season series with the Flames tonight and continue their hot streak.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Ullmark records third shutout, Senators win fourth straight over Kraken

Ottawa Senators announce the return of Sens Skills presented by CAA

Preview: Senators at Kraken, December 17, 2024

Linus Ullmark named NHL's third star of the week

Senators win third straight with victory over Penguins

Preview: Penguins at Senators, December 14, 2024

Sens Set-up: Holiday Celebration vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Preview: Senators at Hurricanes, December 13, 2024

Batherson scores hat trick as Senators top Ducks

Preview: Ducks at Senators, December 11, 2024

Sens Set-up: First Responders Night vs Anaheim Ducks

Senators fall to Islanders 4-2

Preview: Islanders at Senators, December 8, 2024

Senators Community Foundation to host Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell

Senators win second in a row with victory over Predators

Why Hockey Players Like Ottawa Senators Star Drake Batherson Are Great Golfers

Preview: Predators at Senators, December 7, 2024

Sens Set-up: Grab your gravy boat vs Nashville Predators