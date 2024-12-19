Preview: Senators at Flames, December 19, 2024

It’s gameday for the Ottawa Senators who are in Calgary to take on the Calgary Flames for the second and final time this season, tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET. A win tonight would extend the Senators’ streak to five in a row.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators come into tonight’s game red hot, having won their past four games in a row. In that four-game span, the team has allowed just three goals, in large part thanks to the help of goaltender Linus Ullmark.

During the Senators’ four-game winning streak, the Swedish goaltender has recorded two shutouts. Additionally, Ullmark is on a winning streak of his own, having won his past six straight starts. The NHL named Ullmark its third star of the week on Monday in recognition of his impressive performance.

Most recently, Ullmark helped propel the Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. Ullmark turned away all 30 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season and second in just three games. Forwards Noah Gregor, Tim Stützle, and Shane Pinto all scored for the Senators.

Tonight is the second and final time the Senators and Flames will face off this season. Their first meeting, on November 25 in Ottawa, saw the Senators win by a score of 4-3. Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk, and Adam Gaudette all scored for the Senators, alongside Cole Reinhardt who recorded his first career NHL goal.

Speaking of Reinhardt, the Senators made one roster move this morning when they recalled the forward from the team’s AHL affiliate in Belleville. In five NHL games with the Senators this season, Reinhardt has tallied one assist alongside his goal. In 13 games with Belleville this season, Reinhardt has averaged over a point per game, tallying six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

The Flames enter tonight’s game following a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins in overtime on Tuesday and will be motivated to get back in the win column. The Senators will be looking to sweep their two-game season series with the Flames tonight and continue their hot streak.