Preview: Senators at Bruins, January 23, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are in Boston to take on the Boston Bruins for the second time in less than a week tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will be the third of four meetings between the two teams this season, as the Senators will look for their third win against the Bruins this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators come into tonight’s game looking to bounce back from a 5-0 loss against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Despite the loss, the Senators have displayed strong play as of late and will be motivated to continue that tonight.

In their previous two meetings with the Bruins, the Senators have played strong and exciting hockey. The first game, which came on the road on November 9, saw the Senators win by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Brady Tkachuk scored the overtime winner, while Michael Amadio and Josh Norris each scored as well. The third period of the game saw the Senators defence completely shut down the Bruins, holding them without a shot for the entirety of the period.

Most recently, the Senators put on a stellar performance on Saturday when they defeated the Bruins 6-5 in the shootout at home. The victory came in the form of an electric comeback, as the Senators scored twice with the net empty in the final minutes of regulation to erase a two-goal deficit and force overtime. Josh Norris scored twice, including the tying goal in the final seconds of regulation, while Nick Jensen, Tim Stützle and Adam Gaudette all recorded goals of their own. In the shootout, Stützle was the lone goal scorer as goaltender Leevi Meriläinen saved all three shots he faced.

Like Ottawa, the Bruins lost their most recent game when they fell to the New Jersey Devils by a score of 5-1. With today being the second of back-to-back games for them, the Senators will be looking to take advantage of a tired Boston group.

If the first two meetings are any indicator of what to expect, tonight’s game between the Senators and Bruins promises to be an exciting one.