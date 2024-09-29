Preview: Preseason Senators vs Penguins, September 29, 2024

The Ottawa Senators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in new territory tonight in Sudbury, Ontario. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

20240926 vs BUF 2
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in new territory tonight in Sudbury, Ontario. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s game is part of the NHL’s annual Kraft Hockeyville series, with this year’s game benefitting the town of Elliot Lake. As the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2024, Elliot Lake was awarded the opportunity to host the Senators’ preseason game against the Penguins as well as $250,000 for arena upgrades.

Michael Amadio talks at Kraft Hockeyville

As a result of issues with the Centennial Arena’s structural integrity, the arena has been shut down since September of 2023. As a result, this year’s game will be played at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury.“It’s great,” head coach Travis Green spoke of the event. “So far, it’s been a great experience and a great cause, too. I remember growing up in a small town and not being able to get to NHL hockey. Not only do they get to see players, but also an arena gets an upgrade and it’s a great thing the NHL does.”

Today began with a red-carpet arrival at the rink for Sens players, who were greeted by fans excited to get autographs and photos with their favourite players. Afterwards, the team’s practice was open to the public for an up-close look of a game day skate.

“It was a lot of fun,” said forward Michael Amadio. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it was a good turnout out there and it was fun to see all those kids so excited.”

Nick Cousins talks at Kraft Hockeyville

Forward Nick Cousins echoed the sentiment. “It’s awesome. They come out early in the morning to show their support and for us to take five minutes out of our day to sign some autographs, take some pictures, goes a long way and this morning was awesome.”

Tonight’s game will see the Senators looking to get back into the win column following Thursday night’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Sabres, where the Senators fell by a score of 3-2 in overtime. Forwards Noah Gregor and Adam Gaudette scored for Ottawa, while defenceman Carter Yakemchuk had two assists.

Travis Green talks at Kraft Hockeyville

The Senators face off against the Penguins tonight, against whom the team went 3-0 last season. The team will look to continue last season’s momentum against the Penguins today as they aim to bounce back from Thursday’s overtime loss.

“I’m anticipating a pretty good game tonight, out of both teams,” spoke Green. “Both teams have a lineup that is close to resembling an opening night lineup, so the players know that this is not just an everyday exhibition game, and it will be a little more businesslike.”

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Home Opener Countdown: Pinto Days

Senators come up short to Sabres in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Sabres, September 26, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Thomas Chabot

Senators best Maple Leafs back-to-back

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Maple Leafs, September 24

Home Opener Countdown: MacEwen Days

Senators top Maple Leafs in overtime to win first preseason game

Home Opener Countdown: Stützle Days

Home Opener Countdown: Batherson Days

Ottawa Senators host inter-squad game in Gatineau

Getting you set for opening week

Joint statement from the National Capital Commission and Capital Sports Development Inc. 

Senators sign Dustin Tokarski to a PTO

Home Opener Countdown: Cousins Days

Home Opener Countdown: Amadio Days

Home Opener Countdown: Hamonic Days

Ask Me Anything with Jorian Donovan