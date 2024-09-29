Preview: Preseason Senators vs Penguins, September 29, 2024

The Ottawa Senators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in new territory tonight in Sudbury, Ontario. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.
Tonight’s game is part of the NHL’s annual Kraft Hockeyville series, with this year’s game benefitting the town of Elliot Lake. As the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2024, Elliot Lake was awarded the opportunity to host the Senators’ preseason game against the Penguins as well as $250,000 for arena upgrades.