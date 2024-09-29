Preview: Preseason Senators vs Penguins, September 29, 2024

As a result of issues with the Centennial Arena’s structural integrity, the arena has been shut down since September of 2023. As a result, this year’s game will be played at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury.“It’s great,” head coach Travis Green spoke of the event. “So far, it’s been a great experience and a great cause, too. I remember growing up in a small town and not being able to get to NHL hockey. Not only do they get to see players, but also an arena gets an upgrade and it’s a great thing the NHL does.”

Today began with a red-carpet arrival at the rink for Sens players, who were greeted by fans excited to get autographs and photos with their favourite players. Afterwards, the team’s practice was open to the public for an up-close look of a game day skate.

“It was a lot of fun,” said forward Michael Amadio. “I didn’t know what to expect, but it was a good turnout out there and it was fun to see all those kids so excited.”