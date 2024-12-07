Preview: Predators at Senators, December 7, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the Nashville Predators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

OTT v NSH preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the Nashville Predators tonight at Canadian Tire Centre with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season and is the first of two back-to-back home games the Senators will play this weekend. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on Sportsnet One or TVAS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators enter tonight’s game aiming to get their second win in a row following a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Forward Josh Norris scored twice to push the Senators past the Red Wings, while Drake Batherson picked up a pair of assists. Brady Tkachuk also tallied an assist, which moved him into sole possession of ninth all-time in franchise assists.

On the other side of the ice, the Nashville Predators come into town on a six-game losing streak. The Senators will be facing a determined Nashville team desperate to get back into the win column and can expect a tough game. Last season, the Senators split their two-game season series evenly with the Predators at 1-1.

Following the Senators’ morning skate, head coach Travis Green spoke to media, with whom he confirmed that goaltender Linus Ullmark would get the start in net and there would be no changes to the Senators’ lineup from Thursday’s win.

Off the ice, Sens fans in attendance at tonight’s game are in for a treat. The first 10,000 fans to arrive at Canadian Tire Centre this evening will receive their very own Senators gravy boat, just in time for the holidays.

Don’t miss out! Get your tickets to tonight’s game HERE.

