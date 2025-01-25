Preview: Leafs at Senators, January 25, 2025

The Senators will rekindle the Battle of Ontario on Saturday Night

TimCover

For the second time this season, and their only home matchup, the Ottawa Senators will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. In the first meeting, the Senators shut out the Leafs and will be aiming for a similar result tonight as they continue their push for a spot in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

There are fewer than 400 tickets still available, including standing room tickets, which were just released ahead of tonight’s game. If you can’t make it to the arena, fans can catch the game on CBC, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports (TVAS2), or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

In their November 12 match-up, the Senators received goals from three different players and a shutout performance from Linus Ullmark. Although Ullmark is out of the lineup, the Senators have managed to maintain consistency in net with both Anton Forsberg and Leevi Meriläinen, who have combined for a 2.5 GAA in January. While the scoring hasn't been as prolific as earlier in the season, the Senators are hopeful that the Battle of Ontario will be just the spark they need to get back on track.

It was Josh Norris who opened the scoring in the last matchup between the two teams, but it was Tim Stützle’s goal that set the stage for a defensive battle to close out the game.

OTT@TOR: Stutzle scores goal against Maple Leafs

One player to keep an eye on tonight is Tim Stützle. The 21-year-old German forward has been one of Ottawa’s most consistent and electrifying players this season. His ability to take control of a game is evident, and his performances in games against the Leafs have been particularly memorable.

In the November matchup, Stützle scored an important goal to set the tone for the rest of the game. Stützle has tallied 21 points in 22 career games against Toronto, including his first-ever NHL goal, and has often played his best hockey when the stakes are high in this divisional rivalry.

TOR@OTT: Stutzle nets one-timer for first NHL goal

Although Stützle has been looking to increase his production of late, registering only five points in his last 10 games, the Battle of Ontario is always a game that seems to bring out the best in him. With the Senators in need of a spark to get their offence back to where it was earlier this month, Stützle could be the key to getting things rolling. As Ottawa looks to continue their push for a playoff spot, his per.formance could be critical to their success against an opponent like Toronto.

It will be no small feat for the Senators to secure back-to-back wins against the Leafs, who are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. The focal point of the Leafs' lineup, especially in their last five games, has been Mitch Marner, who has racked up eight points in that stretch.

