Preview: Leafs at Senators, January 25, 2025

For the second time this season, and their only home matchup, the Ottawa Senators will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. In the first meeting, the Senators shut out the Leafs and will be aiming for a similar result tonight as they continue their push for a spot in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race.

There are fewer than 400 tickets still available, including standing room tickets, which were just released ahead of tonight’s game. If you can’t make it to the arena, fans can catch the game on CBC, Sportsnet, or TVA Sports (TVAS2), or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.