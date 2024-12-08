Preview: Islanders at Senators, December 8, 2024

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the New York Islanders this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET. Today’s game is the second of three meetings between the two teams this season and comes on the second half of back-to-back games at home for the Senators. Tickets for tonight’s game are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend today’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

Last night, the Senators won their second game in a row as they beat the Nashville Predators by a score of 3-1. Forwards Claude Giroux and Nick Cousins and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker all scored for the Senators, while Tim Stützle tallied two assists. Goaltender Linus Ullmark put on an impressive performance, stopping 37 of 38 shots for a .974% save percentage.

Like the Senators, the Islanders also played last night. Facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes, they won their game 4-3 and will be looking for their second win in a row this evening.

The Senators previously played the Islanders on November 7 this season, falling 4-2. Drake Batherson and Nick Jensen both scored for the Senators in that game.

As they played last night, the Senators did not skate this morning. Head coach Travis Green did not speak to media prior to the game, but as tonight is the second half of a back-to-back, goaltender Anton Forsberg is likely to get the start in net.

The Senators also made a pair of roster transactions this morning. Defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo and forward Cole Reinhardt were both loaned to the Belleville Senators. Reinhardt has a goal and an assist in five games with the Senators this season. Scored on November 25 against Calgary, the goal marked Reinhardt’s first in the NHL.

Off the ice, the Senators will be supporting a good cause tonight. The Senators Community Foundation are hosting their Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell between 4:00-5:00 p.m. ET, which will benefit a variety of charities such as Ronald McDonald House, Roger Neilson House, Their Opportunity, and the Youth Services Bureau. Senators’ partner Calian will generously be matching all donations made during the telethon. Donations are live and can be made now, here.

Partnering with The Brick, the Ottawa Senators are bringing back fan-favourite Brickley Bear stuffed animals which will be available for purchase at tonight’s game. With the purchase of each Brickley Bear, 100% of proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network.

Good hockey and a good cause, this evening’s will be one fans won’t want to miss. Tickets are available HERE.