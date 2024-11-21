Preview: Golden Knights at Senators, November 21, 2024



OTT v VGK preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators return to the ice tonight to take on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second and final time this season. Tonight’s game will also be the third in the Senators’ series of Throwback Thursday games at Canadian Tire Centre. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s matchup will be between two teams seeking to snap losing streaks, as the Golden Knights come into tonight’s game following a 3-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last night, while the Senators fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday. Forwards Tim Stützle and Josh Norris both scored for the Senators on Tuesday.

Head coach Travis Green announced this morning that goaltender Linus Ullmark will get the start in net while defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker will come into the lineup in the place of Travis Hamonic. Tonight’s game will be Bernard-Docker’s first since November 5.

It will be a battle of two motivated teams tonight, which promises to give fans exciting hockey to watch. Off the ice, fans will be able to enjoy Throwback Thursday pricing on food and beverages, such as $3 soft serve ice cream and $5 popcorn and hot dogs.

The third edition of the Senators’ Throwback Thursday exclusive posters will be available to the first 10,000 fans in attendance at tonight’s game. Done by Canadian visual artist Samantha Woj, tonight’s poster will feature Senators’ alumnus Chris Neil.

Don’t miss out on a moment, grab your tickets HERE!

