Preview: Flyers at Senators, November 14, 2024

It’s an Ottawa Senators home game day as the Sens will host Indigenous Culture Celebration Night presented by Indigenous Tourism Ontario. The Philadelphia Flyers are in town in the first of three matchups between the teams this season. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. ET and tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators are looking to get their first three-game winning streak of the season following wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins on the road.

Tuesday night’s 3-0 win in Toronto saw goaltender Linus Ullmark register his ninth career shutout and first as an Ottawa Senator as the Swedish netminder stopped all 27 shots he faced. Forward Shane Pinto returned to the lineup, on his 24th birthday, after missing the previous eight games with an injury. Defenceman Artem Zub tallied two assists, while forward Tim Stützle scored a goal in what was his 300th career NHL game.

Tim Stützle currently sits at the highest-scoring German player in NHL history, with 267 points (98 goals, 169 assists) in that span.

The Flyers come into tonight’s game after a 4-3 shootout win over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Monday’s game marked the third game in a row that saw the Flyers go to the shootout, which points towards tonight being a close game. Last season saw the Senators go 2-1 in a three game season series with the Flyers.

Following practice this morning, head coach Travis Green spoke to media and stated that goaltender Linus Ullmark would get the start in net, while there would be no changes to the lineup from Tuesday’s victory over the Maple Leafs.

Pregame availabilities:

Nick Cousins speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Flyers

Claude Giroux speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Flyers

Travis Green speaks to the media ahead of the Senators game against the Flyers

