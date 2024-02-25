Recap: Ottawa Senators defeat Vegas Golden Knights

The Senators tried to set the tone early in this content playing a physical game exemplified by Drake Batherson laying a big hit on Nicolas Hague early in the first period.However, Vegas applied the pressure consistantly in the early going with a handful of great looks in the first few minutes of the period, before Jonathan Marchessault tallied his 30th goal of the season at the 5:41 mark of the first to give Vegas the early lead.

The Senators had some good looks of their own early most notably when Vladimir Tarasenko established his presence in front of the Vegas net before receiving a timely pass from BradyTkachuk for a chance. However, Logan Thompson came up with big save to maintain the Golden Knights lead.

With just under nine minutes to play, things turned physical when Brendan Brisson tripped Tim Stützle near centre ice resulting in Stützle taking a hard spill into the boards. Mathieu Joseph immediately stuck up for his teammate getting in the face of Brisson resulting in a roughing penalty to make it four-on-four.

Roughly a minute into the four-on-four play, Michael Amadio was called for hooking Jake Sanderson giving the Senators get their first power play of the game with 7:10 left of the first.

While the Senators came up empty on the power play they amassed a few quality looks on net. In the waning minutes of the first period, Tim Stützle put on a flurry of moves after carrying the puck into the offensive zone before finding a wide open Claude Giroux infront of the net, but Logan Thompson came up with yet another big save.

The Senators would get one final chance to draw even when Zach Whitecloud was called for cross-checking Erik Brannstrom, with only 2:18 left in the first. Though they controlled the play for the final few minutes of play the Sens came up dry again as the Golden Knights carried their 1-0 lead into the first intermission.