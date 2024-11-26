Pizza Line to reunite December 5

Their time on the ice

Drafted 133rd overall by the Senators in the sixth round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft, Daniel Alfredsson barely expected to make it to the league, never mind having the storied career he did. In 1246 regular season games over 18 seasons, Alfredsson recorded 444 goals and 713 assists for a total of 1157 points. In 124 playoff games, Alfredsson scored 51 goals and 49 assists for 100 points. His 1995-96 rookie season earned him the Calder Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year when he posted 61 points in 82 games, and he was a six-time All-Star Game attendee, captaining his own team at the 2012 All-Star Game in Ottawa. Alfredsson served as the Senators’ captain from 1999-2013.

Alfredsson was also the recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2011-12 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2012-13 for his leadership as captain of the Senators. Alfredsson retired from play in 2014 after a legendary career, and on December 29, 2015, the Senators retired his number 11.

Jason Spezza was drafted second overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. Spezza’s impressive career spanned 19 seasons during which he played 1248 games. In that span, the Toronto, Ontario, native totalled 995 points in the form of 363 goals and 632 points. Spezza also played in 97 playoff games throughout his career, in which he tallied 28 goals and 48 assists for 76 points. Spezza was a two-time NHL All-Star, in 2008 and 2012. On September 14, 2013, the Senators named Spezza their eighth captain in franchise history.

Like Spezza, Dany Heatley was drafted second overall in the first round. Heatley was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers one year before Spezza in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft. Born in Freiburg, Germany, Heatley was a two-time 50 goal scorer with the Senators in back-to-back seasons (2005-06 and 2006-07). His NHL career spanned 13 years and saw him play in 869 games, recording 372 goals and 419 assists for 791 points. In 317 games with the Senators, Heatley scored 180 goals and 182 assists for 362 points. Skating in 77 playoff games throughout his career, Heatley totalled 63 points by way of 16 goals and 47 assists.

Following the 2001-02 season, Heatley received the Calder Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year after posting 67 points (26 goals, 41 assists) in 82 games with the Thrashers. Heatley was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2002 and was a three-time NHL All-Star (2003, 2007, 2009). His 2003 All-Star Game appearance saw him named the NHL’s All-Star Game MVP.

It's been a long time coming for the Pizza Line’s reunion. To see them live at the Senators’ game against the Detroit Red Wings on December 5, grab your tickets HERE.