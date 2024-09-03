Ottawa Senators to play inter-squad game in Gatineau on September 21

The Ottawa Senators have announced that they will play an inter-squad game at the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau as part of the team’s training camp.

Inter-Squad Game
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators will be going cross-province on Saturday, September 21, as the team is scheduled to play an intersquad game at the Centre Slush Puppie arena in Gatineau, Québec.

Festivities for the day will begin at 8:00 a.m., when players will arrive to the arena via a red carpet, giving fans an opportunity for pictures and autographs from their favourite Senators. Following the red carpet, there will be a variety of activities available for fans to enjoy, such as face painting, inflatables, and games. Come 10:00 a.m., the players will take to the ice for a practice that will run until 10:40.

The inter-squad game will begin at 11:00, as Team Black will take on Team White. Following the game, the team will close off the event with another practice.

Tickets for the event will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids, with proceeds going to the Centre de Pediatrie Sociale de Gatineau. Fans looking to purchase tickets can do so HERE.

There will be parking available in the parking garage located adjacent to the arena. Parking in the garage will be free for three hours, followed by $1 for every additional 30 minutes.

