Ottawa Senators host annual Sens Charity Open presented by Bell

Around the course were a number of unique activities at each hole, such as the Molson Drone Drop, the Ottawa Black Bears Longest Lax, and the Moxies Cluck, Chomp, & Chip Challenge. Following the day’s golf events, participants gathered in The Marshes clubhouse for dinner and prizing.

Jacqueline Belsito highlighted the importance of the funds being raised at the event.

“The money that we’re raising today is going to at least three areas. One of the areas is that we’re going to help the emergency services of mental health crisis in Gatineau. The second thing we’re doing is we’re supporting DIFD at the Royal to encourage peer-to-peer support. We want people talking, and we know that our kids talk to other kids. Let’s get them talking. And lastly, we’re supporting YSB, who’s here with us today. One of the things we’re supporting is a 24/7 crisis line. There’s a real person, a qualified person, picking up that phone when a child or youth needs to talk to somebody. A real person is picking up that phone when our kids are in need. That’s what we’re doing today. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of our sponsors. Thank you to our owners. This really makes a difference to us, and we couldn’t be prouder to kick off the Sens Charity Open sponsored by Bell.”

The Ottawa Senators and Senators Community Foundation wish to thank the following sponsors and supporters for their help in making the Senators Charity Open presented by Bell such a success: Bell, Hard Rock Ottawa, Herzig Eye Institute, BUMP, PCL Construction, CIBC, Canadian Tire, Claridge Homes, AON, Dandurand Group, Molson, Gabriel Pizza, Entuitive, Moxies, Nordik, the Ottawa Black Bears, Ottos BMW, PXG, Pure Country, Rideau Carleton Casino, Surmesur, The Brick, Dunrobin Distilleries, Wayne Gretzky Estates, Thirst Responder and our venue supporter, The Brookstreet and Marshes Golf Club.