Ottawa Senators host annual Sens Charity Open presented by Bell

The Ottawa Senators hosted their annual Sens Charity Open presented by Bell on Monday, raising funds in support of youth mental health initiatives.

Sens Charity Open
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Senators teed off Monday at the team’s annual Senators Charity Open presented by Bell. Hosted by the Senators Community Foundation at The Marshes Golf Club, the day consisted of an 18-hole tournament accompanied by several fun activations around the course as well as both a raffle and silent auction. This year’s event helped to raise over $350,000 in funds towards the emergency services of mental health crisis in Gatineau, DIFD at The Royal, and the Youth Services Bureau.

The tournament’s shot-gun start was set for 10:30 a.m., but the day began long before that. Sens players arrived at the course at 9:00, which saw Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot, and Tim Stützle speak to the media to start the day.

Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot, and Tim Stützle address the media at Charity Open

Afterwards, attendees gathered for opening remarks from Senators owner Michael Andlauer, Senators Community Foundation President Jacqueline Belsito, and Tammy Scott, Senior Vice President, Communications with Bell.

“It’s a special day for all of us in the hockey community, for many reasons,” spoke Andlauer as he spoke at the opening remarks. “What we do here is we’re a hockey community that’s gotten together off the ice and making a difference. We’re going to make a heck of a difference today with the Foundation and for that, as owner, I’m very grateful.”

“This hockey community does so many great things and I’m glad that we’re all part of it together,” said Andlauer. “We’re so blessed, and today we get to take that and give to the less fortunate, and for that I’m so very grateful and thankful.”

Tammy Scott spoke on the importance of the destigmatization surrounding the discussion of mental health.

“It was about removing the stigma around talking about mental health. I’m a mom of two kids, I see firsthand that they’re far more open and willing to have conversations, not just about how they feel physically, but how they feel emotionally. Early diagnosis and early treatment makes a world of difference in dealing with mental health issues throughout one’s life. That’s why all of the organizations who are going to receive funding today are making such a difference.”

Michael Andlauer at the 2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell
Jacqueline Belsito at the 2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell
Tammy Scott at the 2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell
Drake Batherson and Michael Andlauer at the 2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell
Tim Stützle at the 2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell
Nick Jensen at the 2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell
Thomas Chabot and his group at the 2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell
/

2024 Sens Charity Open presented by Bell

Around the course were a number of unique activities at each hole, such as the Molson Drone Drop, the Ottawa Black Bears Longest Lax, and the Moxies Cluck, Chomp, & Chip Challenge. Following the day’s golf events, participants gathered in The Marshes clubhouse for dinner and prizing.

Jacqueline Belsito highlighted the importance of the funds being raised at the event.

“The money that we’re raising today is going to at least three areas. One of the areas is that we’re going to help the emergency services of mental health crisis in Gatineau. The second thing we’re doing is we’re supporting DIFD at the Royal to encourage peer-to-peer support. We want people talking, and we know that our kids talk to other kids. Let’s get them talking. And lastly, we’re supporting YSB, who’s here with us today. One of the things we’re supporting is a 24/7 crisis line. There’s a real person, a qualified person, picking up that phone when a child or youth needs to talk to somebody. A real person is picking up that phone when our kids are in need. That’s what we’re doing today. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of our sponsors. Thank you to our owners. This really makes a difference to us, and we couldn’t be prouder to kick off the Sens Charity Open sponsored by Bell.”

The Ottawa Senators and Senators Community Foundation wish to thank the following sponsors and supporters for their help in making the Senators Charity Open presented by Bell such a success: Bell, Hard Rock Ottawa, Herzig Eye Institute, BUMP, PCL Construction, CIBC, Canadian Tire, Claridge Homes, AON, Dandurand Group, Molson, Gabriel Pizza, Entuitive, Moxies, Nordik, the Ottawa Black Bears, Ottos BMW, PXG, Pure Country, Rideau Carleton Casino, Surmesur, The Brick, Dunrobin Distilleries, Wayne Gretzky Estates, Thirst Responder and our venue supporter, The Brookstreet and Marshes Golf Club.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

2024 Prospects Challenge Preview

Home Opener Countdown: Forsberg Days

Linus Ullmask

Home Opener Countdown: David Perron

Home Opener Countdown: Ullmark Days

October-December regular season games on sale now

Brooke Henderson partners with the Ottawa Senators

Senators Community Foundation presents BGC Ottawa with $100,000 donation

Ottawa Senators to play inter-squad game in Gatineau on September 21

Nick CouSens

Home Opener Countdown: Jake Sanderson

Home Opener Countdown: Kleven Days

Inside look at Ottawa Senators

Chris Phillips awarded honorary degree by Algonquin College

Senators Elite Hockey Development

Back to school

Breaking down the Sens' home game schedule

Chuk this out!