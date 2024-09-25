Ottawa Senators Fan Fest, featuring FREE entry, games, activities and fun for the whole family is set for Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today that Fan Fest will return to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is FREE and fans can obtain their tickets on Ticketmaster.

The event will feature a Senators’ team practice, a selfie station with Ottawa Senators’ players, interactive games, a Sens Store sale, a kids’ press conference and entertainment throughout the venue.

FAN FEST OPENS: 9:30 a.m.

The plaza and Gate 1 doors open at 9:30 a.m. There, fans will find activities for their entire family including inflatables, face painting, photo stations, a DJ, partner activations and much more!

The Sens Store will host a merchandise sale featuring up to 80% off items in the tent at the Gate 1 plaza.

Parking for this event is free while select 100-level concessions will have items available for purchase.

FAN SELFIE SESSION WRISTBANDING: 10 a.m. – Gate 2 Valet Parking Lot

Fans who are interested in taking a selfie with a Senators player are asked to line up at the valet parking lot to obtain their wristband prior to the 12 p.m. selfie session. Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and are limited to one per guest.

OPENING REMARKS: 9:45 a.m. – SECTIONS 115-117

Fans will be welcomed to Fan Fest by Ian Mendes as he kicks of it off with opening remarks alongside special guests.

OPEN PRACTICE: 10:30 a.m.

At the midway point of training camp, watch as the Senators take to the ice for practice with less than two weeks to go ahead of the regular season.

CHRIS NEIL INTERVIEW: 11:15 a.m. - SECTIONS 115-117

Chris Neil will join Ian Mendes on stage to talk playing career, post career and everything in between.

SENS DRAFT STATION: 11:15 a.m. – LEGACY

Kids aged 16 and under will have the chance to get drafted to the Ottawa Senators.

KIDS PRESS CONFERENCE: 12 p.m. – SECTIONS 115-117

The fan favourite Kids Press Conference is back where kids 16 years of age and younger can ask hard-hitting and hilarious questions to Senators players!

SELFIE SESSION: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Fans who received a wristband at 10 a.m. can take a selfie with a Senators player.

Tickets for the Senators’ last remaining home pre-season game on Oct. 5 vs Montreal, are availablenow. The Senators’ remaining pre-season schedule will see them oppose Pittsburgh in Sudbury, Ont. for Kraft Hockeyville, Montreal, and Detroit before the regular season begins on Oct. 10 vs. Florida.

Tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 regular season are also now available.

