Ottawa Senators announce multi-year partnership renewal with Ford Dealers of Ottawa

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today they have committed to a multi-year partnership agreement renewal with the Ford Dealers of Ottawa.

The Senators’ strong relationship with Ford dates to the 2016-17 National Hockey League season and is highlighted by recognizing Ford as the official domestic automotive partner of the Ottawa Senators.

“Our agreement with the Ford Dealers of Ottawa is one we are proud of on many levels,” said Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder. “Ford continues to bring an innovative and collaborative approach to our partnership. It is a model that showcases value to the partners and the fans and we are proud to have them part of the Senators family.”

In addition to a large presence digitally as part of the Senators TSN broadcasts package, the partnership utilizes physical signage, in-arena assets, ticketing programs and the title sponsorship of the Gate 3 entrance into Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators are proud to share the core values of team and community with the dealerships that make up the Ford Dealers of Ottawa: Barrhaven Ford, Campbell Ford, Donnelly Ford Lincoln, Jim Keay Ford, Kanata Ford, Lincoln Heights Ford and Sterling Ford.

“The Ford Dealers of Ottawa and Ontario are thrilled to continue their partnership with the Ottawa Senators,” said Peter O’Leary of the Ford Dealers of Ottawa/Ontario Advertising Association. “This partnership represents the trifecta of marketing, offering substantial media assets that reach vast, engaged audiences across Ottawa and Ontario. It also provides an opportunity to host our dedicated team members and Ford guests at exciting hockey games/concerts. And most importantly, it strengthens our connection to the community and the Ottawa Senators -- a pillar in the community that has been incredibly supportive and resilient. Go Sens Go!”