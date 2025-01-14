Ottawa Senators Alumni vs Smith Falls Bears Alumni

Ottawa Senators Alumni Association Participates in Local Charity Game to Raise Money for Food Bank

Alumni Charity Game
By Ottawa Senators
@Senators

The Ottawa Senators Alumni Association took part in a Charity Hockey game on Saturday January 11th to raise funds for The Table Community Food Centre. The charity game occurred at the Smith Falls Arena where the Senators Alumni faced off against the Smith Falls Bears Junior A Alumni team. Local minor hockey players were also able to join in on the fun, showing off their on-ice skill to the former NHL players in attendance. Senators Alumni we’re able to sign some autographs off the ice for fans who attended the game while also providing The Table Community Food Centre signed Merchandise and equipment for a silent auction.

The Table Community Food Centre, who supports local residents in the Perth / Smith Falls area through their “Good Food Bank” service, partnered with the Ottawa Senators Alumni Association to raise for the on-going food insecurity issues that many food banks across Canada are facing. All proceeds from the Charity game will go towards providing local families access to fresh produce.

To donate or to gather more information on the fantastic work The Table Community Food Centre is doing in the Perth / Smith Falls area, please visit their website at https://www.thetablecfc.org/

