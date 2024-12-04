Ottawa Charge to play at Canadian Tire Centre this Friday

Earlier this year, Ottawa Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld expressed excitement about playing in front of a large crowd, especially against their rivals from Montréal. Team captain Brianne Jenner also looks forward to the game, citing her past experiences at the arena and the support from Ottawa’s fans.

This game will be one of the Charge’s early-season highlights, as it comes following their season opener in Montréal on November 30 and a home opener at TD Place last night, December 3. After their game at Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa will embark on a five-game road trip, as TD Place will host the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

In their season-opening game, the Charge fell to the Victoire by a score of 4-3 in the shootout. It was a close game that saw only one goal scored in five rounds of the shootout. Forwards Emily Clark, Tereza Vanišová and Danielle Serdachny all scored for the Charge, while goaltender Emerance Maschmayer posted an impressive .933% save percentage after stopping 42 of the 45 shots she faced.

The Charge's largest home crowd in their inaugural season was 8,452 at TD Place in April 2024. Tickets for the Charge’s December 6 game are available to the public now, and can be found HERE.