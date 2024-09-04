October-December regular season games on sale tomorrow

Tickets to the first half of the Ottawa Senators regular season available tomorrow to Sens Insiders for purchase!

1920x1080_First half on-sale TEASER Eng
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Senators fans can get excited knowing hockey season is just around the corner. A tell-tale sign that it won't be long before the first puck drop of the season is that October-December regular season game tickets are now available to Sens Insiders for purchase.

Sens Insiders who don't want to miss out on the action and catch the team live can get their tickets HERE.

Not sure which game to choose with so many choices? We’ve got you covered! Fans can find a full breakdown of the team’s home game schedule HERE.

The team also just launched their promo game schedule for this season’s home games, with returning favourites Star Wars, Country Night, and Kids Takeover, alongside new themes such as Rock N Roll and Après Ski. Fans can see the full list of this season’s theme games below!

Celebrate the 26 promotional nights happening at Canadian Tire Centre this season

While Sens Insiders can gear up to get their tickets tomorrow, non-Insiders can rest assured that games will open for purchase to everyone this Friday. Get ready Sens fans, the season will be here before we know it.

Not a Sens insider? It's not too late to become one! Join in on all the Insider perks HERE!

