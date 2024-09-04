October-December regular season games on sale tomorrow

Senators fans can get excited knowing hockey season is just around the corner. A tell-tale sign that it won't be long before the first puck drop of the season is that October-December regular season game tickets are now available to Sens Insiders for purchase.

Sens Insiders who don't want to miss out on the action and catch the team live can get their tickets HERE.

Not sure which game to choose with so many choices? We’ve got you covered! Fans can find a full breakdown of the team’s home game schedule HERE.

The team also just launched their promo game schedule for this season’s home games, with returning favourites Star Wars, Country Night, and Kids Takeover, alongside new themes such as Rock N Roll and Après Ski. Fans can see the full list of this season’s theme games below!