Nordik Spa-Nature Chelsea and Ottawa Senators Monthly Wellness Tip

Staying healthy, eating right and improving recovery time is a must for all professional athletes.

However, there are lots of ways that the same practices, principals and treatments can apply to everyone. This blog will focus on many of the ways fans can approach these challenges with solutions available at Nordik Spa-Nature Chelsea.

This relaxation and wellness centre focuses on thermotherapy and relaxation techniques, offering a multisensory experience in a natural setting. With the goal of improving health and well-being this is the perfect setting to talk through ways fans and players alike can achieve their optimal health.

Every month fans will learn explore a new wellness tip from Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Rob Mouland from Nordik Spa-Nature Chelsea.