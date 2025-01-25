NHL Announces Ottawa Senators Quarter Century Team

Second team
Brady Tkachuk (2018 – present)
488 games – 180 goals, 207 assists, 387 points
Brady Tkachuk was drafted fourth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. As of January 24, 2025, Tkachuk has played in 488 NHL games with the Senators since the 2018-19 season, which ranks him 12th all-time on the franchise games-played list. Tkachuk ranks tied for fifth all-time in franchise goals, eighth in points and ninth in assists. On November 5, 2021, the Senators named Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history. Tkachuk currently sits at sixth all-time in franchise multi-point games with 99 and is tied for the franchise record for most shots in a single game at 12 — a feat he has achieved on four occasions. Additionally, he holds the NHL record for most hits in a single game with 16. Tkachuk has attended four NHL All-Star games (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024). In 2019, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. Earlier season, Tkachuk was named to Team USA’s roster for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off.
Marian Hossa (1998 – 2004)
467 games – 188 goals, 202 assists, 390 points
Marian Hossa was drafted 12th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. Hossa played six seasons with the Senators and ranks fourth all-time in goals (188) and seventh in points (390). Hossa compiled three 30-goal seasons with the Senators, including a 45-goal campaign in 2002-03.
Mark Stone (2012 – 2019)
366 games – 123 goals, 188 assists, 311 points
Mark Stone was drafted 178th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Over the course of 366 career games with the Senators. Stone stands 11th all time in goals, assists and points. His rookie year in 2014-15, Stone finished tied for most points by a rookie with 64 and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy. He was also named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team that year.
Chris Phillips (1997 – 2015)
1,179 games – 71 goals, 217 assists, 288 points
Chris Phillips was drafted first overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft. With a career spanning 17 seasons, the entirety of which he spent with the Senators, Phillips played in a franchise-record 1,179 games. He ranks third all time in franchise goals, assists and points by a defenceman. Phillips served as a member of the Senators’ leadership group for more than half of his career, leading by example both on and off the ice. Following Phillips’ retirement in 2015, the Senators retired his No. 4 jersey on February 18, 2020.
Zdeno Chara (2001 – 2006)
299 games – 51 goals, 95 assists, 146 points
Zdeno Chara was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on June 23, 2001, from the New York Islanders. Playing nearly 300 games with the Senators, Chara quickly established himself as an elite defenceman in the NHL. He ranks fifth in franchise goals scored amongst defencemen, seventh in assists, and fifth in points. Following an impressive 2003-04 season, Chara was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team and was a finalist for the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s best defenceman.
Patrick Lalime (1999 – 2004)
283 games – 2.32 GAA, .908% SV, 30 shutouts
Patrick Lalime was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on June 18, 1999from Anaheim. Spending five seasons with the Senators, Lalime ranks second all-time in games played (283) and wins (146) amongst goaltenders. His .908% save percentage also ranks him second all-time for franchise save percentage, while his 2.32 goals against average is tied for first. Additionally, Lalime ranks first all-time in franchise shutouts with 30. During the 2002 playoffs, Lalime recorded three consecutive shutouts against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was also named to the 2002-03 NHL All-Star Game.