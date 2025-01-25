NHL Announces Ottawa Senators Quarter Century Team

The NHL announced today the Ottawa Senators’ Quarter Century First and Second Teams, as voted on by the Senators’ selection panel.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The NHL announced the Ottawa Senators’ Quarter-Century First and Second Teams, as voted on by the selection panel consisting of members of the media, executives and former players. The Quarter-Century Team consists of six forwards, four defencemen and two goaltenders that have played for the Ottawa Senators over the past quarter-century (January 1, 2000 – present).

In February, fans will have the opportunity to vote for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team to determine the top 25 players of the past quarter-century regardless of position. Players named to their franchise’s First Team will be eligible for selection.

First Team

Daniel Alfredsson - Dany Heatley - Jason Spezza

Erik Karlsson - Wade Redden

Craig Anderson

Second Team

Brady Tkachuk - Marian Hossa - Mark Stone

Chris Phillips - Zdeno Chara

Patrick Lalime

Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century First Team

Forwards: Daniel Alfredsson, Dany Heatley, Jason Spezza

Defensemen: Erik Karlsson, Wade Redden

Goaltender: Craig Anderson

First team

Daniel Alfredsson (1994 – 2013)

1,178 games – 426 goals, 682 assists, 1,108 points

Daniel Alfredsson was drafted 133rd overall by the Senators in the sixth round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft. Alfredsson’s tenure with the Senators spanned 17 years , serving as team captain for 13 seasons. Part of the Senators’ Pizza Line with Dany Heatley and Jason Spezza, Alfredsson holds virtually every offensive record in franchise history, including most career goals, assists and points. During the course of his career, Alfredsson captured the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 1996, the King Clancy Trophy for humanitarian contributions in 2012 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2013. Alfredsson’s No. 11 jersey was retired by the team in 2014, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Dany Heatley (2005 – 2009)

317 games – 180 goals, 182 assists, 362 points

Dany Heatley was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on August 23, 2005, from the Atlanta Thrashers. Heatley played four seasons with the Senators between 2005-2009 and is the only 50-goal scorer in franchise history. Heatley hit that milestone in consecutive seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07. Heatley currently ranks fifth all-time in goals scored with the Senators and ninth in points. With the Senators, Heatley participated in two NHL All-Star Games and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team (2006-07) and the NHL Second All-Star Team (2005-06).

Jason Spezza (2002 – 2014)

686 games – 251 goals, 436 assists, 687 points

Jason Spezza was drafted second overall by the Senators in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. Spezza played with the Senators for 11 seasons and ranks second all-time in goals, assists, and points. Prior to the 2013-14 season, Spezza was named the eighth captain in Senators’ history. During his tenure with the Senators, Spezza participated in two NHL All-Star Games (2007-08, 2011-12).

Erik Karlsson (2009 – 2018)

627 games – 126 goals, 392 assists, 518 points

Erik Karlsson was drafted 15th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Karlsson played nine seasons with the Senators and captured two Norris Trophies as the league’s top defenceman in 2012 and 2015. He leads all defencemen in franchise history in goals, assists and points and only Alfredsson and Spezza have accumulated more points than Karlsson amongst skaters. Karlsson was named the Senators ninth captain in team history prior to the 2014-15 season and held the position until 2018. The Swedish defenceman attended five NHL All-Star Games during his tenure with the Senators and was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team four times.

Wade Redden (1996 – 2008)

838 games – 101 goals, 309 assists, 410 points

Wade Redden was acquired by the Senators via trade on January 23, 1996, with the New York Islanders. Redden served as part of the Senators’ leadership group for nine of his 11 seasons and his 838 games played ranks him fourth all-time in franchise history. Redden ranks fourth in assists and fifth in points all-time for Ottawa. Redden was selected for the NHL All-Star Game twice, during the 2001-02 and 2003-04 seasons. And in 2022, the Senators inducted Redden into the team’s Ring of Honour.

Craig Anderson (2011 – 2020)

435 games – 2.84 GAA, .914% SV, 28 shutouts

Craig Anderson was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on February 18, 2011, from the Colorado Avalanche. Anderson spent 10 seasons with the Senators, setting the franchise record for games played (435), wins (202) and career save percentage (.914) amongst Ottawa goalies. Anderson led the NHL in save percentage (.941%) and goals against average (1.69) for the 2012-13 season. Following the 2016-17 season, Anderson was awarded the NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance and sportsmanship.

Ottawa Senators Quarter-Century Second Team

Forwards: Marian Hossa, Mark Stone, Brady Tkachuk

Defensemen: Zdeno Chara, Chris Phillips

Goaltender: Patrick Lalime

Second team

Brady Tkachuk (2018 – present)

488 games – 180 goals, 207 assists, 387 points

Brady Tkachuk was drafted fourth overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. As of January 24, 2025, Tkachuk has played in 488 NHL games with the Senators since the 2018-19 season, which ranks him 12th all-time on the franchise games-played list. Tkachuk ranks tied for fifth all-time in franchise goals, eighth in points and ninth in assists. On November 5, 2021, the Senators named Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history. Tkachuk currently sits at sixth all-time in franchise multi-point games with 99 and is tied for the franchise record for most shots in a single game at 12 — a feat he has achieved on four occasions. Additionally, he holds the NHL record for most hits in a single game with 16. Tkachuk has attended four NHL All-Star games (2020, 2022, 2023, 2024). In 2019, he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. Earlier season, Tkachuk was named to Team USA’s roster for the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

Marian Hossa (1998 – 2004)

467 games – 188 goals, 202 assists, 390 points

Marian Hossa was drafted 12th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. Hossa played six seasons with the Senators and ranks fourth all-time in goals (188) and seventh in points (390). Hossa compiled three 30-goal seasons with the Senators, including a 45-goal campaign in 2002-03.

Mark Stone (2012 – 2019)

366 games – 123 goals, 188 assists, 311 points

Mark Stone was drafted 178th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Over the course of 366 career games with the Senators. Stone stands 11th all time in goals, assists and points. His rookie year in 2014-15, Stone finished tied for most points by a rookie with 64 and was a finalist for the Calder Trophy. He was also named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team that year.

Chris Phillips (1997 – 2015)

1,179 games – 71 goals, 217 assists, 288 points

Chris Phillips was drafted first overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 1996 NHL Entry Draft. With a career spanning 17 seasons, the entirety of which he spent with the Senators, Phillips played in a franchise-record 1,179 games. He ranks third all time in franchise goals, assists and points by a defenceman. Phillips served as a member of the Senators’ leadership group for more than half of his career, leading by example both on and off the ice. Following Phillips’ retirement in 2015, the Senators retired his No. 4 jersey on February 18, 2020.

Zdeno Chara (2001 – 2006)

299 games – 51 goals, 95 assists, 146 points

Zdeno Chara was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on June 23, 2001, from the New York Islanders. Playing nearly 300 games with the Senators, Chara quickly established himself as an elite defenceman in the NHL. He ranks fifth in franchise goals scored amongst defencemen, seventh in assists, and fifth in points. Following an impressive 2003-04 season, Chara was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team and was a finalist for the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s best defenceman.

Patrick Lalime (1999 – 2004)

283 games – 2.32 GAA, .908% SV, 30 shutouts

Patrick Lalime was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on June 18, 1999from Anaheim. Spending five seasons with the Senators, Lalime ranks second all-time in games played (283) and wins (146) amongst goaltenders. His .908% save percentage also ranks him second all-time for franchise save percentage, while his 2.32 goals against average is tied for first. Additionally, Lalime ranks first all-time in franchise shutouts with 30. During the 2002 playoffs, Lalime recorded three consecutive shutouts against the Philadelphia Flyers. He was also named to the 2002-03 NHL All-Star Game.

