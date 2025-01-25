NHL Announces Ottawa Senators Quarter Century Team

First team

Daniel Alfredsson (1994 – 2013)

1,178 games – 426 goals, 682 assists, 1,108 points

Daniel Alfredsson was drafted 133rd overall by the Senators in the sixth round of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft. Alfredsson’s tenure with the Senators spanned 17 years , serving as team captain for 13 seasons. Part of the Senators’ Pizza Line with Dany Heatley and Jason Spezza, Alfredsson holds virtually every offensive record in franchise history, including most career goals, assists and points. During the course of his career, Alfredsson captured the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie in 1996, the King Clancy Trophy for humanitarian contributions in 2012 and the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2013. Alfredsson’s No. 11 jersey was retired by the team in 2014, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

Dany Heatley (2005 – 2009)

317 games – 180 goals, 182 assists, 362 points

Dany Heatley was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on August 23, 2005, from the Atlanta Thrashers. Heatley played four seasons with the Senators between 2005-2009 and is the only 50-goal scorer in franchise history. Heatley hit that milestone in consecutive seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07. Heatley currently ranks fifth all-time in goals scored with the Senators and ninth in points. With the Senators, Heatley participated in two NHL All-Star Games and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team (2006-07) and the NHL Second All-Star Team (2005-06).

Jason Spezza (2002 – 2014)

686 games – 251 goals, 436 assists, 687 points

Jason Spezza was drafted second overall by the Senators in the 2001 NHL Entry Draft. Spezza played with the Senators for 11 seasons and ranks second all-time in goals, assists, and points. Prior to the 2013-14 season, Spezza was named the eighth captain in Senators’ history. During his tenure with the Senators, Spezza participated in two NHL All-Star Games (2007-08, 2011-12).

Erik Karlsson (2009 – 2018)

627 games – 126 goals, 392 assists, 518 points

Erik Karlsson was drafted 15th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Karlsson played nine seasons with the Senators and captured two Norris Trophies as the league’s top defenceman in 2012 and 2015. He leads all defencemen in franchise history in goals, assists and points and only Alfredsson and Spezza have accumulated more points than Karlsson amongst skaters. Karlsson was named the Senators ninth captain in team history prior to the 2014-15 season and held the position until 2018. The Swedish defenceman attended five NHL All-Star Games during his tenure with the Senators and was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team four times.

Wade Redden (1996 – 2008)

838 games – 101 goals, 309 assists, 410 points

Wade Redden was acquired by the Senators via trade on January 23, 1996, with the New York Islanders. Redden served as part of the Senators’ leadership group for nine of his 11 seasons and his 838 games played ranks him fourth all-time in franchise history. Redden ranks fourth in assists and fifth in points all-time for Ottawa. Redden was selected for the NHL All-Star Game twice, during the 2001-02 and 2003-04 seasons. And in 2022, the Senators inducted Redden into the team’s Ring of Honour.

Craig Anderson (2011 – 2020)

435 games – 2.84 GAA, .914% SV, 28 shutouts

Craig Anderson was acquired by the Ottawa Senators via trade on February 18, 2011, from the Colorado Avalanche. Anderson spent 10 seasons with the Senators, setting the franchise record for games played (435), wins (202) and career save percentage (.914) amongst Ottawa goalies. Anderson led the NHL in save percentage (.941%) and goals against average (1.69) for the 2012-13 season. Following the 2016-17 season, Anderson was awarded the NHL’s Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance and sportsmanship.