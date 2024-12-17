Molson Sens Army Headquarters

The Molson Sens Army Headquarters are the best place to catch all the Ottawa Senators action around the city. When the Sens are on the road, head to one of the Sens Army Headquarters to catch all the action.

Don’t miss out on the Game Day Live events where you can win amazing prizes courtesy of Molson.

Game Day Live Dates:

Friday October 25, 2024, HomeTown Sports, 1525 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Saturday November 9, 2024, Royal Oak Stittsville, 6160 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 2R2

Saturday November 16, 2024, Crazy Horse, 115 Roland Michener Dr, Kanata, ON K2T 1K4

Saturday January 11, 2025, Local Heroes, 1400 Clyde Ave., Nepean, ON K2G 3J2

