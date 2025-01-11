Meriläinen, Senators shut out Penguins

It was a team effort from top to bottom as the Ottawa Senators shut out the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-0 for the franchise’s 1,100 win. Leevi Meriläinen earned his first career shutout for the Senators. Tyler Kleven, Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle all scored as well as Shane Pinto, who struck twice. Claude Giroux also had a strong showing, tallying three assists.

Opening the scoring for the Senators was Tyler Kleven with his second goal of the season just 3:16 in. Taking a bounce off of a Pittsburgh defenceman, the puck found its way to the back of the net for an early 1-0 lead. The Penguins instantly challenged for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood and the goal counted. Forwards Claude Giroux and Adam Gaudette both picked up assists, and the Senators headed to the power play for an unsuccessful challenge from Pittsburgh.