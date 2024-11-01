Meet the Hero's Ridge nominees for the months of September and October

Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country. The tradition of Hero’s Ridge dates to 2015 and sees a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and their family enjoy a game from the Hero’s Ridge suite. Since its inauguration, Hero’s Ridge has honoured over 350 veterans. It is with the help of the Royal Canadian Legion that this program is possible, as the Legion gives families the opportunity to nominate their loved ones to be honoured.

This season’s honourees for the months of September and October can be found below.

Kirk Vandewater – September 24, 2024

Master Warrant Officer Kirk Vandewater enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces in March 1988 as an Air Weapons System Technician. He was awarded his Airborne Electronic Sensor Operator wings in December 1996. During his career, MWO Vandewater flew on both the CH124 Sea King and the CP140 Aurora, amassing 3900 hours of flying time. MWO Vandewater deployed five times, on the blockades against the former Yugoslavia and in the Persian Gulf in support of the enforcement of sanctions against Iraq and in support of operations in Afghanistan. He sailed on the HMCS Protecteur, Regina and Ottawa. In 2018, Kirk retired after 30 years’ service.

Mark Dingsdale – September 26, 2024

Chief Warrant Officer Mark Dingsdale joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in March of 1976 as an Aero Engine Technician. During his 34 years of service he served in Trenton, Toronto, Ottawa, Cold Lake, and Greenwood, as well as a posting in Lahr, Germany. Dingsdale was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and 2009 to assist in the on-site airworthiness certification of the Chinook Helicopters which allowed Canadian troops to deploy within Afghanistan with added speed and safety. He retired from 413 Squadron in April of 2011.

Tom Riefesel – October 5, 2024

Lieutenant Commander Tom Riefesel joined the Royal Canadian Navy in December 1982 as a Naval Signalman and served at sea with the Atlantic Fleet at home and abroad. He rose through the ranks from Sailor Third Class to the Navy’s Command Chief Petty Officer. In 2016, he was commissioned and promoted to Lieutenant Commander and served with the Naval Staff in Ottawa. In 2018, Tom retired from the Canadian Armed Forces following 35 years of loyal and dedicated service.

Gerry Duguid – October 10, 2024

Chief Warrant Officer Gerry Duguid enrolled in the Canadian Army as a Sapper Apprentice in May of 1962. This was the start of a 35-year journey spent on the operational side in various Field Squadrons and Combat Engineer Regiments. Gerry was a paratrooper and combat driver who served across Canada from Gagetown, New Brunswick to Chilliwack, British Columbia. His operational tours were primarily in the Middle East and the ACE (Allied Command Europe) Mobile Force, during the Cold War.

Jake McDavid – October 14, 2024

Jake McDavid enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces as a cook on July 7, 1983. During his career he served in the Navy on board the HMC Ships Saskatchewan, Terra Nova, and Gatineau, commissioned the Winnipeg and deployed with HMCS Regina. In 2003, Jake was deployed to the Indian Ocean as part of Operation Apollo in support of the War in Afghanistan. Jake also served with the Canadian Army in Alberta, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The highlight of Jake’s career was serving four years with the 4th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group in Lahr, West Germany, during the unification of the former East and West German countries. He retired in 2017 after 35 years of service to our country.

Michael Poliquin – October 17, 2024

Michael Poliquin joined the Canadian Armed Forces as a Radio Technician in December of 1970. This was the beginning of a long career in the regular Forces that saw him serve across Canada from Victoria, British Columbia to St-Jean, Quebec. Michael entered the University Training Plan at Royal Roads Military College and received his commission in 1983. He then served with the Canadian Airborne Regiment, instructed at The Royal Military College and served at National Defence Headquarters before retiring from the Regular Forces in September of 1998. Michael then returned to serve in the Reserves with the 33 Brigade Headquarters from May 2002 to November 2011, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after almost 35 years of service to our country.

Gordon Gallant – October 19, 2024

Gordon Gallant enlisted in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the age of 16 in August of 1950. After completing his basic and artillery training in British Columbia, he was sent to Korea in 1952 as part of the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery. Gordon returned to Canada in 1954 and was posted to various locations: St-Hubert, Camp Debert, Gagetown, Winnipeg, and Germany. Gordon’s final posting was in Ottawa where he retired as a Sergeant in March of 1976 after 26 years in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Robert MacNichol – October 29, 2024

Robert MacNichol joined the Canadian Army Signal Corps in 1967 in Signals Intelligence and Communications Intelligence. Robert was also a Paratrooper. His service included postings in Shilo, Kingston, Edmonton, Petawawa, North Bay, Montreal, and Alert. While participating in NATO, NORAD, and United Nations exercises, he served in Norway, Germany, Denmark, Port Said, Egypt, the Golan Heights, and Cyprus where he was seriously wounded. Sergeant MacNichol left the Canadian Armed Forces in 1979. He then went on to serve with the RCMP for 27 years.