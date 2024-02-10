Preview: Maple Leafs vs Senators

How to watch: CBC / Sportsnet / TVAS

The Sens are back from break and set for one final Battle of Ontario here at Canadian Tire Centre. Get your tickets here!

It's been nine days since the Senators last took the ice when they took down the Detroit Red Wings in OT to carry back-to-back wins into the All-Star break. It was the late game heroics of Shane Pinto that carried the Senators to victory in their last game and the impact he's had on the Sens since his return is undeniable. Of course, it's not just his presence, it's the flexibility with the line-up that his return has given Jacques Martin.

In the ten games heading into the All-Star break the Sens boasted a 6-2-2 record taking points off of some of the best teams in the league along the way. With a goal of proving a lot of people wrong in the back nine of this season, they're going to have to keep that momentum going. With three games in hand, the Sens sit 16 points behind Detroit in the second wildcard spot and all the confidence needed to make some noise and make up ground in a hurry.

While the challenge at hand is made more difficult with Jacques Martin mentioning that he does not anticipate Jake Sanderson being available this weekend, the Senators have been able to take two of the three meetings against the Leafs this season already, and will look to win the Battle of Ontario for the season here tonight.

The Leafs have been back in action for a couple of games since the All-Star break and after falling to the Islanders in their first game back, they showcased their electric offense as they downed the Stars 5-4 at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night. Fresh off winning the NHL All-Star game MVP, Auston Matthews continues his torrid scoring pace with 41 goals while playing in 48 of the Leafs 49 games.

The Leafs boast a 16-4-6 record when Matthews scores and while he is currently riding an eight-game point streak, it will be key to stop him in order to pull out the win today. What bodes well is that the Senators have held Matthews scoreless in each other three previous meetings this season.

Of course, the Maple Leafs are not just one-man deep, the Senators will be tasked with slowing down the rest of their big four. William Nylander paces the Leafs in points with 65, while Mitch Marner and John Tavares add 55 and 40 of their own. On the blue line Morgan Rielly is still showing what makes him an elite two-way defenceman putting up 42 points this season.