Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the final Battle of Ontario of the season

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

The NHL All-Star break is behind us and it's time to gear up for the final Battle of Ontario of the season. Coming into tonight the Senators are riding back-to-back wins and have points in eight of their last ten games. Led by captain Brady Tkachuk who is on a three-game goal streak himself. Additionally, the Sens have taken two of the three meetings between these two division rivals this season and will look to claim the series here tonight.

Toronto enters this one with a couple of games under their belt since returning from the All-Star break having dropped a close one to the Islanders before taking down the Central Division leading Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night. The Leafs currently hold a one-point lead over Tampa with three games in hand for the final divisional playoff spot in the Atlantic. However, their play has been a little inconsistent of late having gone 5-5-0 over their last ten, they will look to find some consistency in their play here tonight.

One thing is for sure, with the last Battle of Ontario of the season, the energy will be high for a full sixty minutes at Canadian Tire Centre tonight.

2. Roster report:

Interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that Jake Sanderson will not be available tonight and that Travis Hamonic will re-enter the line-up after being held out with injury. Below is how the Senators lined up for morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre this morning:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

The biggest games bring out the biggest players and when the biggest players are playing at their best it's a recipe for a thrilling game. Cue Brady Tkachuk, the Sens leader in goals this season (22), who is riding a three-game goal streak, and has a personal chip on his shoulder to prove people wrong about this Sens team and what they are capable of in the back half of this season.

OTT@DET: Tkachuk scores goal against Alex Lyon

There is a distinct advantage for the Sens in games that Brady finds the back of the net, boasting an 11-5-0 record on those nights. Playing against an opponent that he surely gets a little more pleasure in scoring against that most other teams, and a team he has already found a way to score against this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a goal (or two) next to Tkachuk's name on the scoresheet tonight.

NSH@OTT: Tkachuk scores goal against Juuse Saros

4. Sens coming out of the All-Star break:

Though it's not quite in the middle of the season, the NHL All-Star break always acts as a break between the front and back nine of the NHL season for teams. A point of reflection, a chance to catch their breath, a chance to recover from injuries, and a chance to turn the tide for better or worse.

Think back to the 2018-19 NHL season when all looked lost for the St. Louis Blues around this time of the year and fast forward four months and they were hoisting the Stanley Cup. Not to say that those herculean rebounds are commonplace but it is a reminder to not make any rash judgements until the dust has settled on the regular season. The Sens came out of the All-Star break last season with a 15-12-5 record and competed for a playoff spot right up until the third last game of the season. Currently the Sens sit 16 points out, with three games in hand on Detroit for the final wild card spot.

While the odds are certainly stacked against them and there's a big hole they have to dig themselves out of, until the math tells this Sens group that they are eliminated from the playoffs I wouldn't expect to see them stop digging.

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, tonight's game can be found live on CBC and Sportsnet  in English and TVAS in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

