Game Day 5: TOR vs OTT

1. The set up:

The NHL All-Star break is behind us and it's time to gear up for the final Battle of Ontario of the season. Coming into tonight the Senators are riding back-to-back wins and have points in eight of their last ten games. Led by captain Brady Tkachuk who is on a three-game goal streak himself. Additionally, the Sens have taken two of the three meetings between these two division rivals this season and will look to claim the series here tonight.

Toronto enters this one with a couple of games under their belt since returning from the All-Star break having dropped a close one to the Islanders before taking down the Central Division leading Dallas Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night. The Leafs currently hold a one-point lead over Tampa with three games in hand for the final divisional playoff spot in the Atlantic. However, their play has been a little inconsistent of late having gone 5-5-0 over their last ten, they will look to find some consistency in their play here tonight.

One thing is for sure, with the last Battle of Ontario of the season, the energy will be high for a full sixty minutes at Canadian Tire Centre tonight.