Linus Ullmark named to Swedish Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

The NHL announced today that Senators’ goaltender Linus Ullmark has been named to the Swedish Men’s National Team’s roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

In 15 games with the Senators this season, Ullmark has posted a 5-7-2 record during which he has recorded a .888% save percentage and a 3.07 goals against average.

In an NHL career spanning 10 years, Ullmark has suited up for 262 NHL games split between the Senators, the Boston Bruins, and the Buffalo Sabres. During that period, he has recorded a .917% save percentage and a 2.54 goals against average.

Ullmark’s 2023-24 NHL season with the Bruins saw him earn a collection of awards and recognitions for his stellar performance that year. Alongside being named to the NHL All-Star Game and NHL First All-Star Team, he also received the Vezina Trophy (Best Goalie) and the William M. Jennings Trophy (Lowest Goals Against Average). That year, Ullmark posted both the best save percentage (.938%) and goals against average (1.89) in the league. To top it all off, Ullmark scored his first NHL goal on February 25, 2023, against the Vancouver Canucks.

Ullmark has represented Sweden twice in international play at the IIHF World Championships in 2014 and 2022, including a bronze medal win in 2014. In three games at the World Championships, Ullmark has a .920% save percentage and a 2.26 goals against average.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place between February 12-20 in Boston and Montreal and will feature Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.