Join the Halloween fun at tomorrow night's game

The Ottawa Senators are back on the ice at home tomorrow following the team’s three game road trip out west where they took on the Utah Hockey Club, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche.

Tomorrow night’s game will see the Senators face off against the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 p.m., with tickets available for purchase HERE.

Fans in attendance will want to dress in their best Halloween costumes, as the Senators will be hosting a costume contest in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza prior to puck drop. Beginning at 4:30, fans will be able to enjoy $5 beers and Halloween spirit. Fans who participate in the costume contest will be entered to win one of five Sens jerseys up for grabs.

The fun won’t stop there, as Spartacat will be handing out treats to Trick or Treaters at Gate 1 from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. Puck drop won’t just mean exciting hockey to watch. There will be a variety of in-game activities for fans to participate in with Halloween twists throughout the evening.

Grab your costumes, your spirit, and your team cheer for tomorrow’s game — and grab your tickets, too!