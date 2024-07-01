Davies signs with the Sens

The Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jérémy Davies to a one-year, two-way deal.

Davies Signed Article
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Garrett Pilon to a one-year, two-way deal. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $350,000 in the AHL.

The Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Québec native was drafted 192nd overall by the New Jersey Devils in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The defenceman, 27, has 23 NHL games under his belt, split between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres.

The defenceman has skated in 257 AHL games over the course of five seasons, producing 33 goals and 93 assists for 126 points. His AHL career has seen him play for the Milwaukee Admirals, the Chicago Wolves, and the Rochester Americans. In 28 AHL playoff games, Davies has recorded two goals and 12 assists for a 14-point total.

Davies’ 2023-24 AHL season with the Americans saw him score 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 66 games. A reliable defenceman with the ability to contribute offensively, Davies is a valuable addition to the Senators.

