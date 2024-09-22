Home Opener Countdown: Stützle Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

There’s only Tim Stützle days until the Ottawa Senators’ home opener. Yes, we’re only 18 days away! Today, we look at everyone’s favourite German hockey player’s NHL career.

Last season, Stützle played 75 regular season NHL games for the Senators. In that span, the centerman tallied 18 goals and 52 assists for a total of 70 points. Stützle’s 52 assists in a season marked a career-high, beating his previous record of 51 from the prior season.

Stützle was drafted third overall by the Senators in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and has played all four of his NHL seasons in Ottawa. In 285 regular season NHL games, the Viersen, Germany native has totalled 91 goals and 156 assists for 247 career NHL points.

Stützle is approaching several career milestones heading into the 2024-25 season. Should the forward score nine goals, he will reach the 100-goal marker for his career. As well, 44 assists will see him reach the 200-assist milestone, and 53 more points will have him hit 400. On top of that, skating in 15 more regular season games will put him at the 300 career games played mark.

At just 18 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!