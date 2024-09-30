Home Opener Countdown: Noah Gregor

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Gregor
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

We’re only 10 days away from the Ottawa Senators 2024-25 home opener. As we draw closer to the season-opening game, it’s time to look at the NHL career and upcoming milestones of one of the newest Ottawa Senators, Noah Gregor.

Gregor played all 63 regular season games of his 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Edmonton, Alberta native totalled 12 points by way of an even six goals and six assists. Gregor also skated in two playoff games for the Maple Leafs.

Drafted 111th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Gregor has split his NHL career between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs. Gregor’s 241-game career has seen him score 32 goals and 31 assists to total 63 points.

The 2024-25 season will give Gregor the opportunity to meet two upcoming career milestones. First, playing in 59 regular season games will put Gregor at the 300 career NHL games played mark. Second, 37 more points will help the forward reach 100 in his career.

At just 10 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Ottawa Senators official site: https://www.nhl.com/senators/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators unable to come back against Penguins

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Penguins, September 29, 2024

Senators host annual Fan Fest

Home Opener Countdown: Pinto Days

Senators come up short to Sabres in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Sabres, September 26, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Thomas Chabot

Senators best Maple Leafs back-to-back

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Maple Leafs, September 24

Home Opener Countdown: MacEwen Days

Senators top Maple Leafs in overtime to win first preseason game

Home Opener Countdown: Stützle Days

Home Opener Countdown: Batherson Days

Ottawa Senators host inter-squad game in Gatineau

Getting you set for opening week

Joint statement from the National Capital Commission and Capital Sports Development Inc. 

Senators sign Dustin Tokarski to a PTO

Home Opener Countdown: Cousins Days