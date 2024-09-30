Home Opener Countdown: Noah Gregor

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

We’re only 10 days away from the Ottawa Senators 2024-25 home opener. As we draw closer to the season-opening game, it’s time to look at the NHL career and upcoming milestones of one of the newest Ottawa Senators, Noah Gregor.

Gregor played all 63 regular season games of his 2023-24 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Edmonton, Alberta native totalled 12 points by way of an even six goals and six assists. Gregor also skated in two playoff games for the Maple Leafs.

Drafted 111th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Gregor has split his NHL career between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs. Gregor’s 241-game career has seen him score 32 goals and 31 assists to total 63 points.

The 2024-25 season will give Gregor the opportunity to meet two upcoming career milestones. First, playing in 59 regular season games will put Gregor at the 300 career NHL games played mark. Second, 37 more points will help the forward reach 100 in his career.

At just 10 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!