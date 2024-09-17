Home Opener Countdown: Hamonic Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Hamonic
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today, 23 days from the Ottawa Senators home opener, we are looking at the past stats of defenceman Travis Hamonic, as well as two career milestones he is approaching.

The 2023-24 NHL regular season saw Hamonic skate in 48 games for the Senators. In that span, the St. Malo, Manitoba native recorded six points coming in the form of two goals and four assists.

Hamonic was drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. The defenceman played his first seven NHL seasons with the Islanders, prior to playing for the Calgary Flames, the Vancouver Canucks, and now the Ottawa Senators. In 841 career NHL regular season games, Hamonic has recorded 235 points by way of 52 goals and 183 assists.

Hamonic was the 2016-17 season recipient of the NHL Foundation Player Award, which was awarded to the player “who applies the core values of hockey — commitment, perseverance, and teamwork — to enrich the lives of people in his community”.

Coming into this season, Hamonic is nearing two career milestones. Playing in just 59 more regular season games will see the defenceman reach 900 played in his career. As well, 17 more assists will put him at the 200 mark.

At just 23 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

