Home Opener Countdown: Giroux Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today we sit at Claude Giroux days — 28 — away from the Senators’ home opener at Canadian Tire Centre. Without further ado, it’s time to look at Giroux’s exceptional NHL career so far.

Last season, Giroux skated in all 82 regular season games for the Senators. The Hearst, Ontario native scored 21 goals and added 43 assists for a total of 64 points on the season. This was the 10th time in Giroux’s career in which he hit the 20-goal mark in a season.