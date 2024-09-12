Home Opener Countdown: Giroux Days

It's hard to believe the Senators' home opener is almost here. Count down the days with us as we look back on how our players fared last season.

Countdown Giroux
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today we sit at Claude Giroux days — 28 — away from the Senators’ home opener at Canadian Tire Centre. Without further ado, it’s time to look at Giroux’s exceptional NHL career so far.

Last season, Giroux skated in all 82 regular season games for the Senators. The Hearst, Ontario native scored 21 goals and added 43 assists for a total of 64 points on the season. This was the 10th time in Giroux’s career in which he hit the 20-goal mark in a season.

Giroux was drafted 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. He played 1000 regular season games of his career with the Flyers, alongside 18 games with the Florida Panthers, before joining the Senators in the summer of 2022.

Over 1182 career regular season NHL games, Giroux has totalled 1066 points in the form of 350 goals and 716 assists. In his 164 regular season games played with the Senators, Giroux has scored 56 goals and 87 assists for a 143-point total. Giroux has also played in 95 NHL playoff games, in which he has scored 28 goals and 53 assists for 81 points.

Two large milestones are in the near future for Giroux. The forward needs just 34 points to reach the 1100 career point total and needs to play in just 18 regular season games to hit 1200 in his career.

At just 28 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

