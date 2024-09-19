Home Opener Countdown: Cousins Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today we sit at 21 days away from the Ottawa Senators’ home opener — #21 Nick Cousins days. Therefore, today’s article will take a look at Cousins’ career.

Cousins played his 2023-24 season with the Florida Panthers, skating in 69 regular season NHL games for the club. The forward scored seven goals and eight assists to total 15 points in that span. Cousins also played 12 playoff games with the Panthers, tallying one assist. The season culminated in Cousins winning the Stanley Cup with Florida.

The Belleville, Ontario native was drafted 68th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. Cousins’ career has seen him play in 592 regular season games split between the Flyers, the Arizona Coyotes, the Montreal Canadiens, the Vegas Golden Knights, the Nashville Predators, and the Panthers.

In those 592 games, Cousins has scored 71 goals and 108 assists for a total of 179 points. He has also played in 63 career NHL playoff games, scoring 15 points in the form of four goals and 11 assists.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, Cousins has two milestones coming up. Scoring 29 more goals will see the forward hit the 100 career NHL goals marker. As well, 11 more points will have Cousins reach 200 in his career.

At just 21 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!