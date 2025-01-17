Hockey Talks Night Presented by Bell Let's Talk a Great Success

The Ottawa Senators hosted their Hockey Talks night presented by Bell Let’s Talk when they took on the Washington Capitals at Canadian Tire Centre last night.

The Senators teamed up with the Senators Community Foundation to support youth mental health through several donation opportunities throughout the night. Funds raised supported partners Youth Services Bureau, DIFD at The Royal and Fondation Santé Outaouais.

Donation opportunities included 50/50 tickets, the option to round-up totals at concessions, and signed Mystery Pucks for purchase.

Prior to the game, the Senators took part in a ceremonial puck drop with Luke and Stephanie Richardson, founders of DIFD, Rebecca Leslie, forward for the Ottawa Charge and childhood friend of Daron Richardson who DIFD was inspired by, as well as Sandy McDonald, Regional Director, Community Affairs from Bell.

Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk joined Capitals’ defenceman Jakob Chychrun at centre ice for the ceremonial face off. Chychrun, a former Senator returning to Canadian Tire Centre for the first time, is the cousin of Daron Richardson.

Thanks to the support shown at last night’s game, the Senators Community Foundation was able to donate over $40,000 in support of youth mental health.