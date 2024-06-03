Get to Know the Senators Amateur Scouts

Don Boyd

Hometown: London, ON

Scouting region: Crossover scout that travels to all regions but primarily Ontario.

Scouting journey: Don has has seen it all across an extensive hockey career. He was an Assistant Coach at University of Michigan and UND before moving back to Canada to coach for seven years in the WHL and OHL with the Regina Pats and London Knights. With the last six years in London spent manning the GM duties, Boyd was set for scouting in the big leagues and was an amateur scout for the Nordiques for four seasons.

After a second coaching stint in the OHL with the New Market Royals and Sarnia Sting Boyd had his first stint with the Senators joining as a scout between 1995-1997 before spending the next two seasons in St. Louis. From there Boyd spent eight seasons as the Director of Amateur Scouting with the Columbus Blue Jackets including one season as the Assistant General Manager.

One last brief stint in the OHL saw Boyd as the Director of Player Personnel for the London Knights before returning to the Senators for the last 11 years. He has led the Amateur Scouting team this season.

How many games do you watch a year: Upwards of 240 to 280 games a year, the most has been in the 290's. Fortunately working out of Ontario there are a lot of opportunities to catch double headers.

What’s something about scouting you think the average fan should know: We're trying to build a team so we're not always looking for that highly skilled player, we're looking for so many different combinations of assets that a player has. It's more than just this guy can really skate, or this guy can really score so he's going to play. We put our list together not always by team needs at the time because realistically the players we draft may not always play for four or five years.

The other part is the behind the scenes work that goes into the travel. you have to plan your travel schedule, flights, rental cars, hotels, and you have to build the schedule yourself to make sure you're where you need to be. Then you can find out 12 hours before the game that the player you're going to watch isn't playing.

What’s your most proud scouting moment: We've drafted 19-year olds that have been passed twice and they've gone on to play for us in the league because we were patient and willing to take chances on people you really believe in.

What’s your favourite question to ask a prospect: These young guys are so prepared now and that's a credit to them, by the end of the week at the combine I don't know if we could surprise them with any other questions.

However, asking prospects about what their teammates and coaches would say about them yields good insights. We are going to ask their teammates and coaches and we're not afraid to tell them that. We can pick up the phone and ask these guys who we have worked with in junior hockey and college that we've built relationships with along the way and know we can trust their judgement.

Offseason hobbies: While hockey scouting has become a 365 day business and Don is adamant that the love of the work keeps you hungry to be active in the events through out the year he does take some time to take a break and for abour two weeks in the summer to hit the links.