Game Day 5: OTT at NSH

1. The set up:

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Senators as they look to get back in the win column following the Capitals doubling them up 6-3 last night in Washington. Tonight is the series finale between these two interconference foes with the Sens taking the first meeting 4-3 in overtime just under one month ago.

The Senators have been playing good hockey lately with a 10-4-3 record since Jan. 18 and scoring at a clip of 3.41 goals per game in that stretch. Contributions have been coming from all over, and that has been key to the Sens success. Since Pinto's return the true top three lines has given Jacques Martin flexibility and a constant threat at all times on the ice. Look for them to build on that tonight as they look to get back in the win column.

Nashville comes into this one hot, riding a five-game win streak. Currently in the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, they will look to build on that here tonight and make up ground on Colorado who sit nine points ahead. Led by Filip Forsberg averaging a point per game, Roman Josi pacing the team with 42 assists, Ryan O'Reilly with 12 power play goals and Juuse Saros on the back end with a 0.904% save percentage and only a 2.95 goals against average, this Preds team is dangerous.