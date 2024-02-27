Game Day 5: OTT at NSH

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Senators as they look to get back in the win column following the Capitals doubling them up 6-3 last night in Washington. Tonight is the series finale between these two interconference foes with the Sens taking the first meeting 4-3 in overtime just under one month ago.

The Senators have been playing good hockey lately with a 10-4-3 record since Jan. 18 and scoring at a clip of 3.41 goals per game in that stretch. Contributions have been coming from all over, and that has been key to the Sens success. Since Pinto's return the true top three lines has given Jacques Martin flexibility and a constant threat at all times on the ice. Look for them to build on that tonight as they look to get back in the win column.

Nashville comes into this one hot, riding a five-game win streak. Currently in the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, they will look to build on that here tonight and make up ground on Colorado who sit nine points ahead. Led by Filip Forsberg averaging a point per game, Roman Josi pacing the team with 42 assists, Ryan O'Reilly with 12 power play goals and Juuse Saros on the back end with a 0.904% save percentage and only a 2.95 goals against average, this Preds team is dangerous.

2. Roster report:

Interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed in his pregame media that Artem Zub will not be a participant in tonight's game and as such they will run with the same lines as last night. Joonas Korpisalo will get nod to mind the net tonight.

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

It is wild to think that in just five and a half seasons Brady Tkachuk has cemented his space in the Senators records books the way that he has but here we stand with the proof. At the beginning of this season Tkachuk scored his way into the top-ten goal scorers in franchise history, moving past former Sens captain, Erik Karlsson in the process. Since then Tkachuk has continued moving up the ladder, now in eight place passing Sean McEachern. With a goal last night, Tkachuk now sits just one goal away from tying Radek Bonk for seventh all time with 152 career goals in the Senators uniform.

OTT@WSH: Tkachuk scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Goals have tended to come in bunches for the Tkaptain this season often scoring multiple in a game or in stretches of games in a row. With that in mind be on the lookout for Tkachuk to either tie Bonk or move into sole possession of seventh place on the all-time scorers list tonight with his eyes set to Mike Fisher in sixth with 167.

4. Back-to-backs:

The schedule gods did not smile on the Senators before this season with 14 back-to-backs on the season. Tonight will wrap up the Senators seventh back-to-back series this season and mark the halfway point for them. In those seven so far the Senators boast a 6-5-2 overall record with a 3-2-1 record on the second night of a back-to-back. Most recently the Senators had a back to back last week in Florida when they beat Tampa Bay 4-2 before falling to the Panthers in overtime 3-2 the following night.

All in all, the Senators are a pretty good team in back-to-backs and will look to continue that here tonight.

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS2 in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

