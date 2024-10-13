Senators fall to Canadiens in first road game of the season 

The Senators were unable to make it 10 straight regular season wins against the Montreal Canadiens as the team fell 4-1 in Montreal. Forward Tim Stützle had the lone goal for Ottawa.

Emil Heineman opened scoring in the game as he got his first in the NHL with 9:23 left in the first period. The goal came with one second remaining in a Montreal powerplay.

The game got off to a chippy start, and things didn’t cool down from there. A scramble in front of the Senators’ net saw tempers flare as the emotions in the game continued to rise.

With just under five minutes remaining in the first, Cole Caufield scored to make it 2-0 in favour of the Canadiens.

Despite a strong start to the game, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net in the first period and headed into the first intermission down by a score of 2-0.

The second period saw the Senators put forward a good effort to even things up, but to no avail. The Senators and Canadiens were both held scoreless in the second frame, with Ottawa heading into the second intermission leading 16-11 in shots while still trailing 2-0 on the scoresheet.

Early in the third, the Canadiens were awarded a penalty shot opportunity, but defenceman Mike Matheson failed to convert as he hit the post, keeping the Senators in things at 2-0.

With 16:10 remaining in the game, Montreal made it 3-0 off a shot by Alex Newhook.

Less than two minutes later, forward Tim Stützle earned his third of the season as he tucked it short side, top shelf past goaltender Sam Montembeault to get the Senators back in the game at 3-1. Assists on the goal were awarded to forward Brady Tkachuk and defenceman Nick Jensen.

It was too little too late for the Senators, though. Not long after Stützle’s goal, Montreal came back to make things 4-1 off a goal from Caufield, his second of the game.

The Senators pulled the goalie with four minutes to go in the period, putting sustained pressure on the Canadiens with several chances. Despite their best efforts, the Senators couldn’t find the back of the net again as the team fell by a final score of 4-1.

Ottawa will look to bounce back from tonight's game on Monday as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Canadian Tire Centre.

