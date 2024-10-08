Home Opener Countdown: Zub Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

We sit at just two days away from the Senators’ home opener today. As we reach the end of our countdown, it’s time for our last, but not least, player of the series. Today, #2 Artem Zub is our focus as we look back on his NHL career and upcoming milestones.

Zub spent his 2023-24 season with the Ottawa Senators, his fourth with the team. In 69 regular season games, Zub tallied five goals and added 20 assists for a season total of 25 points.

The Khabarovsk, Russia native, undrafted, has played the entirety of his NHL career with the Senators. His debut came in the 2020-21 season, and over his career he has played in 250 regular season NHL games. In that span, Zub has scored 17 goals and 54 assists for a total of 71 points.

Coming up this season, Zub is approaching two career milestones. First, playing in just 50 more games will have him reach 300 games played in his NHL career. As well, 29 more points will put him at the 100-point marker.

At just two days away, the Ottawa Senators' home opener will be here in no time.