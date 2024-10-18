Senators unable to comeback against Devils

The Senators lost their first home game of the season as the New Jersey Devils left with a 3-1 victory. Forward Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators.

The game kicked off with an even battle between the two teams, both goaltenders stood strong in net. The first period ended with the Senators and Devils tied 0-0. While both teams were held scoreless, the Senators led in shots (9-8), hits (9-6), and faceoff wins (64.7%) heading into the first intermission.

Just under three minutes into the second period, the New Jersey Devils opened the game as forward Erik Haula tipped a shot from the point past goaltender Anton Forsberg to give the Devils a 1-0 lead.

Four minutes later, the Devils doubled down on their lead to make it 2-0. Forward Nathan Bastian got the goal for New Jersey, coming shorthanded at 6:26 in the second.

Despite the Senators’ efforts, they were unable to solve goaltender Jacob Markstrom in the second period, as they headed into the intermission down by a score of 2-0.

After a scoreless first 12 minutes of the third period, New Jersey got their third to go up 3-0 off a goal from forward Paul Cotter.

With just over a minute left and the net empty, forward Brady Tkachuk scored his first of the season to break the shutout and get Ottawa back within two at 3-1. The assists on Tkachuk's goal were awarded to forward Claude Giroux and defenceman Jake Sanderson.

For the Senators, it was too late, as they were unable to complete the comeback and fell to the Devils by a score of 3-1 in what was their first home loss of the season.

The team will look to bounce back from tonight’s game on Saturday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning are in town at 1:00 p.m. Fans attending the game will get to join in as the Senators celebrate beloved mascot Spartacat's birthday, with festivities taking place in the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza prior to puck drop. Tickets to the game are available HERE.

Postgame availabilities: