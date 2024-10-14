Wild game ends in 8-7 overtime win for the Senators

There was no shortage of excitement on Monday afternoon as the Ottawa Senators faced off against the Los Angeles Kings in a game that saw the teams score a combined total of 15 goals.

Three Senators had three-point games: Josh Norris (two goals, one assist), Tim Stützle (three assists), and Drake Batherson (one goal, two assists). It was a multi-point night for Brady Tkachuk (two assists) and Zack MacEwen (two goals), as well.

The Senators jumped out of the gate with a strong start, maintaining pressure and possession against the Kings.

An unlucky Kings powerplay saw Los Angeles open the game’s scoring with 11:48 left in the first. Kevin Fiala scored his first of the season to make it 1-0 for the Kings.

Less than a minute later, Los Angeles doubled their lead to 2-0 as a shot was tipped in front by Trevor Lewis to end up in the back of the net.

It’s all about the response, however. With 9:35 remaining in the first, defenceman Jake Sanderson scored his first of the season on the powerplay to get the Senators back within one at 2-1. Assists on the goal were awarded to forwards Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stützle.

The Senators continued their pressure on the Kings for the rest of the period but weren’t able to find their second before the period ended, as both teams headed to the dressing room with Los Angeles leading by a score of 2-1.

Less than five minutes into the period, the Kings crashed the net that resulted in the puck finding the back of Ottawa’s net. The call on the ice was a good goal, but Senators challenged for goaltender interference and were successful, keeping things at 2-1.

Shortly after, the Kings scored on the powerplay again to bring their lead to 3-1. Adrian Kempe scored his first of the season for Los Angeles. Goaltender Mads Sogaard came into the game in relief of Anton Forsberg.

Just over 10 minutes into the period, forward Zack MacEwen scored his first of the season off a rocket of a shot top shelf on goaltender Darcy Kuemper to make things 3-2. Defenceman Nick Jensen was credited with the lone assist on the goal.

The Kings regained their two-goal lead with 8:44 left in the second as Alex Laferriere scored put the Kings up 4-2.

With under five minutes left in the period and just five seconds into their powerplay, the Senators brought it back to within one at 4-3. Forward Drake Batherson got the goal for Ottawa from deep in the slot, while Jake Sanderson and Josh Norris received assists.

Why wait? Immediately after, defenceman Thomas Chabot tied the game with a nifty goal off a great effort by Tkachuk and Stützle to tie the game at 4-4. Stützle earned the lone assist on the game-tying goal.

A tough penalty on the Senators got the Kings their third powerplay goal of the game from Kevin Fiala to regain their lead at 5-3.

Down but not out, the Senators tied the game again with just over two minutes remaining in the second period off Zack MacEwen’s second of the game on a nice passing play by the Sens. Forwards Nick Cousins and Adam Gaudette picked up the helpers on MacEwen’s goal to tie the game at 5-5.

Just under four minutes into the third period, the Kings got their sixth of the game off an unassisted goal by Alex Laferriere, his second of the game.

At 5:25 into the third period, forward Claude Giroux potted his first of the season to tie the game back up following a nice passing play with Shane Pinto on the powerplay. The Kings challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood, putting Ottawa back on the powerplay.

Just under ten minutes into the third, the Senators took the lead for the first time in the game as none other than forward Josh Norris scored his first of the season on the powerplay. Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk each picked up assists on Norris’ goal.

Five minutes later, the game was tied back up as Tanner Jeannot scored for the Kings to bring the score to 7-7.

The rest of the period was a back and forth of chances for both teams, but the score held at 7-7 which meant bonus hockey — overtime.

Less than a minute into overtime it was GAME OVER. Josh Norris got his second of the game and second of the season to win the game for the Senators by a whopping score of 8-7. Drake Batherson and Tim Stützle both received assists on the goal.

It doesn’t get much more exciting than that. From being down 4-2 to coming back to win the game 8-7 in overtime, the Senators showed resiliency and dedication to battle their way to a win.

The Senators are back on the ice at home this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. as they take on the New Jersey Devils in the team's first Throwback Thursday game of the season.

