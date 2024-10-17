Preview: Senators vs Devils, October 17, 2024

It’s game day in Ottawa as the Senators take on the New Jersey Devils at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s game day in Ottawa as the Senators take on the New Jersey Devils at the Canadian Tire Centre tonight. Puck drop for tonight’s game is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available HERE.

Fans unable to attend tonight’s game can watch on TSN5 or RDS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators are coming into tonight’s game with some momentum, following an 8-7 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The thrilling game saw four players record three points and an additional three players record two. Drake Batherson (one goal, two assists), Josh Norris (two goals, one assist), Tim Stützle (three assists) and Brady Tkachuk (three assists) all had three point games. Thomas Chabot (one goal, one assist), Zack MacEwen (two goals) and Jake Sanderson (one goal, one assist) recorded two points.

“It was fun,” spoke Josh Norris postgame. “I don’t think you get too many of those games. It was 15 goals in one game. But you’ve got to take it as the game comes and sometimes that happens, and I thought we were resilient and hung in there.”

Fans in attendance at tonight’s game will want to arrive early, as the first 10,000 fans will receive an exclusive Senators Throwback Thursday series poster from artist Samantha Woj.

There will also be pregame activities in the Canadian Tire Plaza pregame, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Fans can also enjoy Throwback Thursday pricing during the game, such as $3 soft serve ice cream, $5 hotdogs and popcorn, and $6 beer.

The Devils are coming into tonight’s game looking to get back in the win column following a 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, while the Senators aim to win their second in a row.

