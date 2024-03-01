Game Day 5: ARI vs OTT

1. The set up:

The Sens are taking on the Arizona Coyotes in their second and final meeting this season. Last time these two saw each other it was the Coyotes who walked away with the win in Jacques Martin's first game behind the bench.

The Senators are coming in off of back-to-back losses on the road to Washington and Nashville earlier this week. Prior to that the Sens were playing some of their best hockey boasting a 10-3-3 record since Jan. 18 and will look to get back to their ways here tonight. The task will not be small without Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic, but as the runway to get back into the playoff race gets shorter don't expect them to let that be an excuse.

The Coyotes enter this contest on a bit of a skid losing 14 straight games with only two points to show for it. Without one of their star players in Clayton Keller, the Coyotes challenge is a big one but often times when the odds are stacked against any team in this league, that's when they perform the best.

As both sides look to get back in the win column expect a wire-to-wire battle here at Canadian Tire Centre.