Game Day 5: ARI vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

The Sens are taking on the Arizona Coyotes in their second and final meeting this season. Last time these two saw each other it was the Coyotes who walked away with the win in Jacques Martin's first game behind the bench.

The Senators are coming in off of back-to-back losses on the road to Washington and Nashville earlier this week. Prior to that the Sens were playing some of their best hockey boasting a 10-3-3 record since Jan. 18 and will look to get back to their ways here tonight. The task will not be small without Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic, but as the runway to get back into the playoff race gets shorter don't expect them to let that be an excuse.

The Coyotes enter this contest on a bit of a skid losing 14 straight games with only two points to show for it. Without one of their star players in Clayton Keller, the Coyotes challenge is a big one but often times when the odds are stacked against any team in this league, that's when they perform the best.

As both sides look to get back in the win column expect a wire-to-wire battle here at Canadian Tire Centre.

2. Roster report:

Interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed in his pregame media that Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic will be out for the forseeable future and that Artem Zub will be returning. Additionally, Zack MacEwen was recalled from Belleville. Joonas Korpisalo is set to start tonight for the first night of the back-to-back.

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Making his return to action following a stint in Belleville, keep your eyes on Zack MacEwen to be a spark plug tonight. MacEwen has averaged nearly a point per game in his time in the AHL and has put on a show on a few occassions.

In 22 games this season MacEwen has two goals and an assists including a highlight reel goal against the Flyers. Beyond the numbers MacEwen has established himself as a physical presence on the ice, willing to lay his body on the line to get the Sens going. Look for MacEwen to play that role here tonight as the Sens look for a spark plug to get back in the win column.

OTT@PHI: MacEwen scores goal against Samuel Ersson

4. Country Night:

Tonight is Country Night presented by Pure Country 94 at Canadian Tire Centre and fans are in for a treat. 

First, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Senators themed cowboy hat to celebrate the night in style.

After that fans will get to take in the musical stylings of country music artist Tim Hicks who will be performing during both intermissions this evening.

Lastly, presenting partner Pure Country 94 will have a couple activations for fans tonight. There will be a photo booth at the top of Gate 1, as well as an on-ice contest where one lucky fan will shoot for $9,400. 

Sure to be a fun night on and off the ice tonight!

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, the game can be found live on TSN5 in English and RDS in French. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

