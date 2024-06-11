Daniel Alfredsson awarded honorary degree by University of Ottawa

Ottawa Senators Assistant Coach Daniel Alfredsson was awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa last Thursday, June 6 at the school’s convocation ceremony.
The university offered high praise for Alfredsson’s contributions to the community through his advocacy for mental health awareness, stating:
“Alfredsson’s story is one of dedication, excellence, and service, and we are honoured to celebrate his achievements with this honorary doctorate.”
The University of Ottawa highlighted Alfredsson as “a leader and a prodigious worker at both ends of the rink”, citing his off-ice contributions as well.
“[Alfredsson] recently received a Meritorious Service Cross from the Governor General of Canada for his work on ‘You Know Who I Am’, a mental health campaign that strives to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.”
Alfredsson’s legendary on-ice career that saw him inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year continues to be complimented by numerous off-ice accolades as well. The degree is his second, as Alfredsson also received an honorary Doctor of Laws from Carleton University on June 7, 2016.
The Senators Assistant Coach expressed his pride in receiving the degree: “I’m receiving an honorary doctorate, the highest honour a university may bestow upon someone. What a day!”