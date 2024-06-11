Daniel Alfredsson awarded honorary degree by University of Ottawa

Alfredsson called the ceremony a “special moment” as he addressed the convocation, recalling fondly when he first came to Ottawa as a young NHL-hopeful. Alfredsson stressed the importance of living in the moment, something that helped motivate him to the legendary career that we remember today.

Despite being told not to expect a spot on the NHL roster when he first arrived from Sweden, Alfredsson noted, “I was determined to live in the moment. I could have stepped back, looked at the entire situation and cowered. Instead, I took on the challenge of each day, each moment. I kept it small and simple, and made sure I focused on what I could control.”

For Alfredsson, that control also came in his decision to use his platform as a public figure to make a positive impact in his community. In 2008, Alfredsson began his advocacy for mental health awareness.

“It was very hard for me to talk about mental illness at first,” he admitted. “But I worked at it.”

Hard work and motivation are two key ingredients to Alfredsson's recipe for success. He offered sage advice to the graduates assembled at Thursday's ceremony, stating, “In hockey, as in life: it’s not always the smartest, or the toughest, or the fastest who’s going to win. It’s the hardest working. It’s the most disciplined. It’s the most focused on the task at hand, and the one who never stops believing in themselves that always has an edge.”

Alfredsson closed his speech with an impactful quote:

“Life is made up of special moments which make it worth living. There are many cherished moments which are missed due to stress and the fast pace of daily living. We must slow down and remember how precious it is to be alive and to love.”

Fans who would like to listen to Daniel Alfredsson's entire speech can do so here.