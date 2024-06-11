Daniel Alfredsson awarded honorary degree by University of Ottawa

Ottawa Senators Assistant Coach Daniel Alfredsson was awarded an honorary doctorate in Health Sciences from the University of Ottawa on Thursday, June 6.

Screenshot 2024-06-06 at 3.11

© University of Ottawa

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Ottawa Senators Assistant Coach Daniel Alfredsson was awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of Ottawa last Thursday, June 6 at the school’s convocation ceremony.

The university offered high praise for Alfredsson’s contributions to the community through his advocacy for mental health awareness, stating:

“Alfredsson’s story is one of dedication, excellence, and service, and we are honoured to celebrate his achievements with this honorary doctorate.”

The University of Ottawa highlighted Alfredsson as “a leader and a prodigious worker at both ends of the rink”, citing his off-ice contributions as well.

“[Alfredsson] recently received a Meritorious Service Cross from the Governor General of Canada for his work on ‘You Know Who I Am’, a mental health campaign that strives to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.”

Alfredsson’s legendary on-ice career that saw him inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year continues to be complimented by numerous off-ice accolades as well. The degree is his second, as Alfredsson also received an honorary Doctor of Laws from Carleton University on June 7, 2016.

The Senators Assistant Coach expressed his pride in receiving the degree: “I’m receiving an honorary doctorate, the highest honour a university may bestow upon someone. What a day!”

Alfredsson called the ceremony a “special moment” as he addressed the convocation, recalling fondly when he first came to Ottawa as a young NHL-hopeful. Alfredsson stressed the importance of living in the moment, something that helped motivate him to the legendary career that we remember today.

Despite being told not to expect a spot on the NHL roster when he first arrived from Sweden, Alfredsson noted, “I was determined to live in the moment. I could have stepped back, looked at the entire situation and cowered. Instead, I took on the challenge of each day, each moment. I kept it small and simple, and made sure I focused on what I could control.”

For Alfredsson, that control also came in his decision to use his platform as a public figure to make a positive impact in his community. In 2008, Alfredsson began his advocacy for mental health awareness.

“It was very hard for me to talk about mental illness at first,” he admitted. “But I worked at it.”

Hard work and motivation are two key ingredients to Alfredsson's recipe for success. He offered sage advice to the graduates assembled at Thursday's ceremony, stating, “In hockey, as in life: it’s not always the smartest, or the toughest, or the fastest who’s going to win. It’s the hardest working. It’s the most disciplined. It’s the most focused on the task at hand, and the one who never stops believing in themselves that always has an edge.”

Alfredsson closed his speech with an impactful quote:

“Life is made up of special moments which make it worth living. There are many cherished moments which are missed due to stress and the fast pace of daily living. We must slow down and remember how precious it is to be alive and to love.”

Fans who would like to listen to Daniel Alfredsson's entire speech can do so here.

