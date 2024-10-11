Celebrate Sensgiving at the Canadian Tire Centre

October 14, Thanksgiving Monday, will see the Senators play host to the Los Angeles Kings at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will be open leading up to puck drop beginning at 10:30 a.m., with a variety of activities and offers available to fans. Plaza activities will include inflatables, face painting, and photo ops for fans, as well as a beer tent with discounted food and drinks.

The Ottawa Food Bank will be on location accepting donations to help provide families in need with the food they need to celebrate Thanksgiving. Fans are encouraged to bring unused and nonperishable food items to the game for donation.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase HERE!