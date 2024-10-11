Celebrate Sensgiving at the Canadian Tire Centre

20241010 v FLA AR 024

October 14, Thanksgiving Monday, will see the Senators play host to the Los Angeles Kings at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will be open leading up to puck drop beginning at 10:30 a.m., with a variety of activities and offers available to fans. Plaza activities will include inflatables, face painting, and photo ops for fans, as well as a beer tent with discounted food and drinks.

The Ottawa Food Bank will be on location accepting donations to help provide families in need with the food they need to celebrate Thanksgiving. Fans are encouraged to bring unused and nonperishable food items to the game for donation.

Tickets to the game are available for purchase HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators kick off the season with a big win

Preview: Senators vs Panthers, October 10, 2024

Sens Setup: Home Opener vs Florida Panthers

Tkachuk brother’s face off at this year’s Sens Home Opener

Home Opener Countdown: Zub Days

Senators announce final roster

Home Opener Countdown: Jensen Days

Senators return Carter Yakemchuk to Calgary Hitmen

Senators finish preseason with a win

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 5, 2024

Senators come back to beat Red Wings in overtime

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Red Wings, October 4, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Tkachuk Days

Senators continue dominance over Canadiens

Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 1, 2024

Home Opener Countdown: Norris Days

Senators reduce training camp roster by four

Home Opener Countdown: Noah Gregor