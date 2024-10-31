Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Sens

The Senators are celebrating Oktoberfest this Saturday when the team takes on the Seattle Kraken at home.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with the Sens
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Senators are celebrating Oktoberfest this Saturday when the team takes on the Seattle Kraken at home. Puck drop for Saturday’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available HERE.

Fans attending Saturday’s game will want to arrive early, as the first 7,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own Sens Stein. Not only that, kicking off at 4:00 p.m. the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza will play host to a multitude of Oktoberfest celebrations and activities.

In the beer tent, fans will be able to enjoy $5 beers and Oktoberfest food, while the Plaza will also see Oktoberfest trivia and a performance from the Kitchener Schwaben Dancers. Fans will also have access to several themed photo ops prior to puck drop as well.

You won’t want to miss out on all the fun this Saturday, get your tickets HERE!

