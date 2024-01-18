Preview: Canadiens vs Senators

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

It's Hockey Talks Night at Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators are set to host the Montreal Canadiens in their first match up of the season. Get your tickets here!

The Senators look to bounce back against one of their long standing rivals after falling to the Avalanche on Tuesday night. Last season the Senators took control of this rivalry, winning all four games against the Canadiens (as well as all four pre-season games). Overall, the Senators are riding a six-game win streak over Montreal.

While their last outing didn't go the way they would have liked it to there were some positives the Senators can carry forward into tonight's game. Ridly Greig showcased his ability to not just hold his own, but actually thrive playing alongside Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux having his first career multi-goal night. Greig currently paces the Senators in plus-minus (+14) and should he continue to play as well as he did on Tuesday it gives the Senators a real opportunity when Josh Norris comes back to tinker with the lines.

As the Senators look to make up ground in the Atlantic division in this crucial divisional battle, they will look to their leaders to set the tone early. Claude Giroux continues to defy father time finding his stride at the midpoint of this season with seven points in his last four games. Similarly, Brady Tkachuk has seven points in his last five games and will look to build on that as both he and Giroux look to light at fire in the belly of this group.

Montreal is on the second night of a back-to-back after downing the New Jersey Devils 3-2 at Prudential Center last night. This Montreal group has exceeded expectations all season long, coming into the season expected to be the bottom of the Atlantic and losing Kirby Dach just two games into the season. Even with the odds stacked against them they have found their best hockey of late, taking down the Devils, Avalanche and taking a point off the Oilers in their last three games.

Led by their young captain Nick Suzuki, budding super star Cole Caulfield, and savvy vet Sean Monahan with 14, 12, and 11 goals respectively this Montreal team can be tough to contain. On the blue line the Senators will have their hands full besting Mike Matheson and Kaiden Guhle, with Matheson currently ranking third on the team in points with 31.

Tonight is Hockey Talks presented by Bell Night at Canadian Tire Centre, a night for the Ottawa Senators and Senators Community Foundation to focus on the conversation around mental health and the organizations in our area that support it. Fans in attendance will get to take in a variety of activations in the arena including a special puck drop, fundraisers for for various organizations, and stories of personal advocacy and support.

Funds raised through on Hockey Talks presented by Bell Night will support youth-specific mental health initiatives at: Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, Do if for Daron and Foundation Santé Gatineau.