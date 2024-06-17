Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation host Alumni Golf Tournament

The tournament ran through the morning and afternoon, and was followed by dinner, raffle draws, both live and silent auctions, and a Hot Stove hosted by Liam Maguire.

Ottawa Senators’ President & CEO Cyril Leeder spoke highly about the importance of the Alumni and events like the Charity Tournament:

“Michael is a big proponent of the Alumni; he feels it’s really important to have a relationship with them for two reasons. From a Senators perspective it’s great to have them in the building to be part of our club, to interact with our fans, our corporate partners. More importantly, days like today where we’ve got a strong alumni — we can do more in the community. We as a hockey club can only do so much on our own, and having the alumni and their numbers and strength just allows us to do more on a regular basis in the community.”

Steve Staios too had high praise for his first Alumni Charity Tournament experience, and for the Alumni as well.