Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation host Alumni Golf Tournament

Last Friday, the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation hosted their annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell. The event was a great success, with the Foundation raising funds in support of the First Assist and Soldier On charities.
An 18-hole tournament, the day was filled with good times for a good cause. Present at the event were numerous Ottawa Senators alumni, including Chris Neil, Shean Donovan, Shawn Van Allen, and Laurie Boschman. Also present were Senators’ owner Michael Andlauer and President of Hockey Operations Steve Staios. Hosted at Loch March Golf & Country Club, the day began with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. which followed the opening remarks from Laurie Boschman, event emcee Liam Maguire, and Michael Andlauer.