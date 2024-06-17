Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation host Alumni Golf Tournament

The Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation hosted their annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell on Friday, June 13.

Alumni Charity Golf Tournament logo
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Last Friday, the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation hosted their annual Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell. The event was a great success, with the Foundation raising funds in support of the First Assist and Soldier On charities.

An 18-hole tournament, the day was filled with good times for a good cause. Present at the event were numerous Ottawa Senators alumni, including Chris Neil, Shean Donovan, Shawn Van Allen, and Laurie Boschman. Also present were Senators’ owner Michael Andlauer and President of Hockey Operations Steve Staios. Hosted at Loch March Golf & Country Club, the day began with a shotgun start at 9:00 a.m. which followed the opening remarks from Laurie Boschman, event emcee Liam Maguire, and Michael Andlauer.

DSC_9918-NEF-003-1
DSC_9840-NEF-003-1
DSC_9779-NEF-012-17
DSC_9850-NEF-003-23
DSC_9758-NEF-016-13
DSC_9886-NEF-018-1
DSC_9754-NEF-019-11
/

Alumni Charity Golf Tournament 2024

The tournament ran through the morning and afternoon, and was followed by dinner, raffle draws, both live and silent auctions, and a Hot Stove hosted by Liam Maguire.

Ottawa Senators’ President & CEO Cyril Leeder spoke highly about the importance of the Alumni and events like the Charity Tournament:

“Michael is a big proponent of the Alumni; he feels it’s really important to have a relationship with them for two reasons. From a Senators perspective it’s great to have them in the building to be part of our club, to interact with our fans, our corporate partners. More importantly, days like today where we’ve got a strong alumni — we can do more in the community. We as a hockey club can only do so much on our own, and having the alumni and their numbers and strength just allows us to do more on a regular basis in the community.”

Steve Staios too had high praise for his first Alumni Charity Tournament experience, and for the Alumni as well.

“It’s been terrific getting everybody together for such a good cause. Everybody knows how special our community is and it’s always good getting caught up with our alumni.”

“It’s very important for me and for Michael. As an organization we want to make sure we involve them more than they have in the past. It’s great for not just us to be around them but for our players as well, there’s a lot of wisdom and experience there and we have a lot of great alumni here that we want to celebrate.”

The Ottawa Senators wish to thank the sponsors of the Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell: Air Canada, Soldier On, Golden Palace, Molson, Ottos Subaru, Avalon Accent Lighting, Bell, the Ottawa Black Bears, CIBC, Mattress Mart, Sweet Sixteen, and Dunrobin Distilleries for their support in making Friday’s event possible.

