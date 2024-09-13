Tops Friendly Markets named Official Grocer of the Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres today announced a partnership with Tops Friendly Markets, naming Tops as the Official Grocer of the Buffalo Sabres. The two entities previously collaborated from 1999 to 2017 and the renewed partnership builds on their shared history and commitment to the Buffalo community.

“We are proud to reignite our partnership with Tops Friendly Markets,” Buffalo Sabres Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli said. “Our partnership extends far beyond business and it is a collaboration rooted in decades of shared history and community values. Tops is a vital part of Buffalo’s fabric and their unwavering commitment to our city perfectly complements the values of the Buffalo Sabres organization.”

The partnership will feature a range of activations such as public events, community initiatives, in-store promotions, and immersive and free fan experiences beginning with Sabres Fan Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at KeyBank Center on Sept. 14.

“Tops has always been dedicated to supporting the communities we serve, and partnering with our hometown team, the Buffalo Sabres, strengthens that commitment,” said Ron Ferri, president of Tops. “From kicking off the season with this weekend’s Fan Fest and offering exciting in-store promotions, to hanging out with Sabretooth, the coolest cat in town, we’re thrilled to create memorable fan experiences that last a lifetime.”