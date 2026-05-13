Sabres announce details for Game 6 Watch Party at KeyBank Center, presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Tickets for the event are $5 and benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

SMKT-4939_Round 2 Game 6 at KBC Watch Party_VB 2
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

You’ve packed KeyBank Center for home games all playoffs long – now, let’s do it while the team is on the road.

We’re teaming up with Seneca Resorts & Casinos to host a KeyBank Center Watch Party for Game 6 of our second-round series with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, May 16. Doors open at 7 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 8.

Tickets for the watch party cost $5 and are on sale now. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. Seating will be general admission (must have ticket to attend).

Free parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp and surface lots (while space lasts).

The ESPN broadcast will be shown on KeyBank Center’s state-of-the-art videoboard. Get to your seats early, as we’ll have Lucky Row Giveaways and promotions courtesy of Seneca Resorts & Casinos beginning at 7:30 p.m. along with pregame coverage from Brian Duff and Martin Biron.

Discounted concessions will be available for purchase. There will also be family friendly concourse activities including airbrush tattoos, face painting, sign making, bracelet making, and photo opportunities.

Watch Party attendees will receive free play at Seneca Resorts & Casinos. Simply show your mobile ticket at the Social Club counter at any Seneca Resorts & Casinos location.

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