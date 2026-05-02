Sabres advance to 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres are on to Round 2.

The Sabres wrapped up their first-round series against the Boston Bruins with a 4-1 victory in Game 6 at TD Garden on Friday. It’s the franchise’s first series win since its run to the Eastern Conference Final in 2007.

Buffalo will play the winner of the first-round series between Montreal and Tampa Bay, which is tied 3-3 with Game 7 set for Sunday. As winners of the Atlantic Division, the Sabres will have home-ice advantage over either opponent.

Round 2 tickets will first be made available to Season Ticket Members during an exclusive presale window. A very limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public this Saturday, May 2 at 3p.m.

Fans who intend to purchase individual tickets are encouraged to visit Sabres.com/Playoffs prior to 3 p.m. to join the Ticketmaster queue.

The team will continue to hold Sabrehood Block Parties for every home game in Round 2 and throughout the playoffs. Find more information on our Playoff Central Page.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com for information on the Round 2 schedule as it becomes available.